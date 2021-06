10. Libya – 48 billion barrels. Libya is a country in North Africa, with an area of ​​approximately 700,000 square miles, the fourth largest country in Africa and the 16th largest in the world. Moreover, with oil reserves of 48.4 billion barrels, Libya has the largest proven oil reserves in Africa and the 10th largest in the world. This accounts for 2.9% of the world’s proven oil reserves. In addition, oil and gas play an important role in the Libyan economy. Also, petroleum accounted for more than 95% of the country’s $16.1 billion in exports in 2017. Importantly, Libya’s challenge is to find new oil fields, and maintain production in mature fields while developing.