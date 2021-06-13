Live events on the horizon in Onslow

(ONSLOW, IA) Live events are coming to Onslow.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Onslow:

25th Anniversary Festival with Bob Dorr's Iowa Music Revue Baldwin, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3570 67th St, Baldwin, IA

25th Anniversary Festival with Bob Dorr's Iowa Music Revue Enjoy Wine Slushies & Iowa Cheeses. You may bring your own picnic. Handicap accessible & kid friendly. (No alcohol can be brought in.) $5...

Teaching Outdoor Skills: Fish Iowa! Center Junction, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 12515 Central Park Rd, Center Junction, IA

This two-day course will acquaint participants with the Fish Iowa! Basic Spincasting teaching module and other resources to teach fishing in a variety of settings. Participants will learn to teach...

Blood Drive Wyoming, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:45 PM

Midland PATS blood drive at the Midland Middle/High School! For appointments CALL/TEXT Elisha Hansen (319)480-4929

Dan + Shay - Great Jones County Fair Monticello, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 700 N Maple St, Monticello, IA

Dan + Shay with special guest Gavin DeGraw Amy Sussman, Getty Images Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 8 pm at the Great Jones County Fair in

Lawnmower Raffle Friends of Olin’s Emergency Services Olin, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

25.00 per ticket. Winner receives choice of John Deere Mower. 2nd place Stihl Weed Eater. 3rd place Stihl Chainsaw. All proceeds go to the Emergency Services Facility. For Tickets call Allen Rix...