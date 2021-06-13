Coming soon: Arthur events

(ARTHUR, NE) Live events are lining up on the Arthur calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Arthur area:

Joe Huettner LIVE at Windmill Days Hyannis, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Music event in Hyannis, NE by Joe Huettner on Saturday, June 26 2021

Nebraska: Crossroads of the Western Fur Trade Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 610 W A St, Ogallala, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Ogallala's Indian Summer Rendezvous Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Back when the South Platte Valley was primarily the home of the Ogallala Sioux, a handful of settlers, trappers, and assorted other wanderers would come together to celebrate the bounty of summer...

Apache Ranch cutting Hyannis, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Apache Ranch Hyannis,NE Saturday Practice at 8 AM MT — Cutting will begin after practice but not before 10 AM MT Sunday Practice 8 AM MT - Cutting will begin after practice but not before 9 AM MT...

SRP Giraffe Build-a-Bear workshop Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 610 W A St, Ogallala, NE

Tuesday, July 13—Finale Giraffe Build-a-bear workshop *limit 50 — must register* Registration opens June 1, 2021 All ages @ 2:30 pm