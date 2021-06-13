Events on the Coin calendar

(COIN, IA) Live events are lining up on the Coin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coin:

Wabash Trace Marathon & Half Marathon, Marathon Relay Shenandoah, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

*Register online www.GetMeRegistered.com, Print entry form at www.ShenandoahIowa.net, info-712-246-3466 *Electronic Chip Timing *Wabash Trace Nature Trail is a tree-lined mostly flat converted...

Teens Canvas Art Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 E Garfield St, Clarinda, IA

Art event in Clarinda, IA by Clarinda - Lied Public Library on Thursday, July 1 2021

Val Stickler preK-4th Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 100 E Garfield St, Clarinda, IA

Program will be held outside weather permitting! bring a chair or a blanket. Program held both Tuesday at 10:30 and Wednesday at 2:00. Choose the time that works best for you!

Life Link Team Luncheon Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Life Link is the evangelist team of NLC that, prays, plans, and coordinates all evangelist outreach and functions of our church. Come join the team as we meet for lunch (provided) directly after...

Bubble Stations Shenandoah, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 201 S Elm St, Shenandoah, IA

Create a variety of fun and unusual bubbles and learn about the science behind them. - Outdoor Show