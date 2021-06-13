Cancel
Delmita, TX

Delmita events coming up

Posted by 
Delmita Daily
 8 days ago

(DELMITA, TX) Live events are coming to Delmita.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Delmita:

Yoga in the Garden

Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Address: 714 S Raul Longoria Rd, Edinburg, TX

Looking to relieve some stress this summer? Join us at the EWBC on Saturday, June 19th and Saturday, July 17th for yoga at the community garden! ..... Who: All levels and abilities welcome, but...

Moonlit Market at The St. Michael

Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 205 Conquest Blvd, Edinburg, TX

Join us for the Last Friday of the mouth at the Moonlit Market at The St. Michael! Last Friday Night of every Month Starting April 30th 2021! Live Music Drinks Food Shopping

Queer Movie Night

Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Join us for a fun night in. See the selections and vote for the movie you'd like to see. Bring your favorite drinks and snacks! After the movie we can go out for drinks 🍺 🍹 🍷 🍸 Vote here for...

4 Weekends Kafka for Beginners Training Course in McAllen

Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 1201 W University Dr, Edinburg, TX

4 Weekends Angular JS Training course for Beginners (Instructor-led, guided) is being delivered: June 19 - July 10, 2021 US Pacific Time. About this event VIEW UPCOMING ANGULAR JS TRAINING CLASSES...

Gabriel Iglesias

Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 4900 S, I-69C, Edinburg, TX

Buy Gabriel Iglesias tickets to see hilarious comedy live and in-person on Thu, Oct 7, 2021 8:00 pm at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX.

Delmita, TX
ABOUT

With Delmita Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Delmita, TXPosted by
Delmita Daily

These Delmita companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Remote Sales Representative 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 3. Direct Customer Service Representative 4. Account Manager - Entry Level 5. Work-From-Home Customer Service - Equipment Provided - Edinburg 6. Benefits Representative - Customer Service Experience - Entry Level 7. Data Entry Clerk 8. Hiring CDL Truck Drivers - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week 9. Truck Driver CDL A - No Experience Needed! 10. Insurance Telemarketer
Delmita, TXPosted by
Delmita Daily

Start tomorrow? Delmita companies hiring immediately

These companies in Delmita are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Representative Needed - Work From Home; 2. Remote Sales Representative $120K+ First Year - Top Comp level 140%; 3. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 4. SALES AGENT - WORK FROM HOME; 5. Insurance Sales - NO COLD CALLING - Work From Home - Training Provided; 6. Sales Associate - Work From Home - Top 10 Places to Work In America; 7. Account Specialist; 8. Sales Rep - Customer Service Experience A Plus - Work From Home; 9. Research Associate - Work From Home!; 10. REMOTE - Customer Service Representative;
Delmita, TXPosted by
Delmita Daily

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Delmita-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Certified Public Accountant - Remote Contract Flexible; 2. Retail Merchandiser; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Polysomnographic Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 6. Physician / Surgery - General / Texas / Permanent / General Surgeon Job; 7. U.S. Army Reserve Physician - Preventive Medicine - Part Time Position; 8. U.S. Army Reserve Physician - Diagnostic Radiologist - Part Time Position; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 10. Replenishment Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;