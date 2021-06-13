Tower City events coming up

(TOWER CITY, ND) Tower City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tower City area:

Party on Pearl Street Buffalo, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Friday Night, July 16th 6PM - 10PM Party on the Lawn Picnic Supper Beer Garden Saturday, July 17th Noon - 5PM Concessions Kids Playground Arts & Crafts Fair Vintage Shopping Free Concert - Greg...

Alcoholics Anonymous: Valley City Area Group Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:05 AM

This event listing provided for the Valley City community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to...

Wassail Festival Ayr, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 14481 25 St SE, Ayr, ND

Free Event. Live Music. Craft Beverage & Food Vendors. Family & Pet Friendly. Scavenger Hunt. Stein Holding Competition. Games for Kids. Kick-off the harvest at Cottonwood Cider Cider House, ND's...

VALLEY CITY- Candlelight Yoga Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:45 PM

Address: 979 Central Ave N, Valley City, ND

VALLEY CITY- Candlelight Yoga at 7:00 PM CDT on June 28 offered by My Wish Reflexology & Yoga. Candlelight Yoga is a gentle class focusing on slow movement, breath and poses. Take time for...

: 39th Annual Bill Jansen Road Race/Walk Valley City, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: Valley City, ND

Registration options: 1. Print registration form below, fill out and send registration and appropriate payment to included address. To Print: Highlight form below, go to File and Print Document...