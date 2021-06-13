Events on the Mooreton calendar

(MOORETON, ND) Live events are coming to Mooreton.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mooreton:

Vinnie's Mud Bog 2021 Hankinson, ND

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: Hankinson, ND

Come join us for a weekend of muddy fun. Scheduled events include Open Pit, Truck Tire Pull, Best In Show , Mud Drag Racing & more. About this event Come join us for a weekend of muddy fun...

3-Day Stamping Retreat Hankinson, ND

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: St. Francis Convent, 102 6th St SE, Hankinson, ND

3-Days of stamping at the St. Francis Retreat Center in Hankinson, ND. Preregistration required. Registration opens up June15th and is limited to 20 participants. Registration form in the comments.

Crooked Lane Farm Concert Featuring JT Kennelly Band Colfax, ND

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 17385 County Road 4, Colfax, ND 58018

Come enjoy your Thursday evening with us listening to some country, folk, bluegrass, and some JT Kennelly originals!

Robert & Patricia Sanden Farm Retirement Auction Barney, ND

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Watch for complete listing & photos coming soon! Preview is June 7-22 weekdays from 8AM-5PM or by appointment and loadout will be June 22-30 weekdays from 8AM-5PM or by appointment. For...

Gary Allan Hankinson, ND

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: 16849 102nd St SE, Hankinson, ND

Ticket listings for Gary Allan at Dakota Magic Casino and Resort in Hankinson, ND on 7/9/2021