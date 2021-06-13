New Leipzig events calendar

(NEW LEIPZIG, ND) Live events are lining up on the New Leipzig calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Leipzig:

Vacation Bible School Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 500 1st Ave W, Lemmon, SD

All children from pre-school to 6th grade are welcome to join Reformed Presbyterian Church's Vacation Bible School! Kids will embark on an undersea adventure, diving deeper in their faith and...

Live performance by Denham Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Live music will be performed by one of South Dakota's natives, Denham! His music is making it around the nation, he often shares the stage with one of our favorite local bands Camp Comfort. Come...

Storytime Hebron, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 811 Main, Hebron, ND

Every Wednesday we read a book or 2 to the kids and do a craft. The kids get a treat as well at the end of the hour! I look forward to seeing everyone!!

James Kisse New Leipzig, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

G & G Auctioneers is having James Kisse in Newleipzig ND on Jun 13, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Cub Scout Adventure Camp (Session 1) Elgin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: Unnamed Road, Elgin, ND

Cub Scouts of all ages , parents and leaders spend four days and three nights having fun outdoors! Planning is underway right now to make the 2021 camp the highlight of the year for our Cub...