Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Leipzig, ND

New Leipzig events calendar

Posted by 
New Leipzig Daily
New Leipzig Daily
 8 days ago

(NEW LEIPZIG, ND) Live events are lining up on the New Leipzig calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Leipzig:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IoO5x_0aT3ijkf00

Vacation Bible School

Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 500 1st Ave W, Lemmon, SD

All children from pre-school to 6th grade are welcome to join Reformed Presbyterian Church's Vacation Bible School! Kids will embark on an undersea adventure, diving deeper in their faith and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L7JXP_0aT3ijkf00

Live performance by Denham

Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Live music will be performed by one of South Dakota's natives, Denham! His music is making it around the nation, he often shares the stage with one of our favorite local bands Camp Comfort. Come...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QOUpg_0aT3ijkf00

Storytime

Hebron, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 811 Main, Hebron, ND

Every Wednesday we read a book or 2 to the kids and do a craft. The kids get a treat as well at the end of the hour! I look forward to seeing everyone!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0687T4_0aT3ijkf00

James Kisse

New Leipzig, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

G & G Auctioneers is having James Kisse in Newleipzig ND on Jun 13, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3alLGp_0aT3ijkf00

Cub Scout Adventure Camp (Session 1)

Elgin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: Unnamed Road, Elgin, ND

Cub Scouts of all ages , parents and leaders spend four days and three nights having fun outdoors! Planning is underway right now to make the 2021 camp the highlight of the year for our Cub...

Learn More
New Leipzig Daily

New Leipzig Daily

New Leipzig, ND
0
Followers
63
Post
52
Views
ABOUT

With New Leipzig Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Leipzig, ND
City
Hebron, ND
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Bible#Live Music#Vacation Bible School#Sun Jun#Newleipzig Nd#Cub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS News

Large late-night tornado sweeps through some Chicago suburbs

A large tornado swept through suburbs southwest of Chicago late Sunday night, causing numerous injuries, damaging several homes and vehicles, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. Officials of Naperville said five people were brought to a hospital. One was...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.