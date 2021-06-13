Index calendar: What's coming up

(INDEX, WA) Index has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Index:

Go as a Group - Trina Morris Horsemanship Clinic Sultan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 34515 140th St SE, Sultan, WA

Trina Morris is back in Washington for a Horsemanship clinic at Cornerstone Ranch!! This clinic will help both horse and human gain confidence and help students gain a greater understanding of the...

Monroe Farmers Market Monroe, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 Galaxy Way, Monroe, WA 98272

2:30-3 PM is reserved for High Risk & Senior Shopping Hours. Normal operating time is: 3-7 PM.

Tunnel Days of Skykomish Festival Skykomish, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

This year's event will be entirely outside and will feature: Open Air Market at Railroad Avenue Park. Pie Social by the SkyCrafters, Maloney Store area. Outdoor Museum display along with Ice...

Pickin @ The Barn PAINT CLASS Monroe, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 21708 132nd St SE, Monroe, WA 98272

Come paint Vintage & Rust’s best seller, PNW Mountains OR Sunflowers! Beginner friendly! Main shape is sketched out in advance.

End of Year Field Day Sultan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 701 1st St, Sultan, WA

After a crazy year you all deserve a day of fun! Come join the Sky Valley Youth Coalition and Volunteer's of America for an afternoon filled with fun activities, food, and root beer floats...