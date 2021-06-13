Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Index, WA

Index calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Index Daily
Index Daily
 8 days ago

(INDEX, WA) Index has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Index:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wDhHz_0aT3iirw00

Go as a Group - Trina Morris Horsemanship Clinic

Sultan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 34515 140th St SE, Sultan, WA

Trina Morris is back in Washington for a Horsemanship clinic at Cornerstone Ranch!! This clinic will help both horse and human gain confidence and help students gain a greater understanding of the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zArow_0aT3iirw00

Monroe Farmers Market

Monroe, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 Galaxy Way, Monroe, WA 98272

2:30-3 PM is reserved for High Risk & Senior Shopping Hours. Normal operating time is: 3-7 PM.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gXdO_0aT3iirw00

Tunnel Days of Skykomish Festival

Skykomish, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

This year's event will be entirely outside and will feature: Open Air Market at Railroad Avenue Park. Pie Social by the SkyCrafters, Maloney Store area. Outdoor Museum display along with Ice...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dV4Y2_0aT3iirw00

Pickin @ The Barn PAINT CLASS

Monroe, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 21708 132nd St SE, Monroe, WA 98272

Come paint Vintage & Rust’s best seller, PNW Mountains OR Sunflowers! Beginner friendly! Main shape is sketched out in advance.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c65In_0aT3iirw00

End of Year Field Day

Sultan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 701 1st St, Sultan, WA

After a crazy year you all deserve a day of fun! Come join the Sky Valley Youth Coalition and Volunteer's of America for an afternoon filled with fun activities, food, and root beer floats...

Learn More
Index Daily

Index Daily

Index, WA
5
Followers
81
Post
311
Views
ABOUT

With Index Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Jul 07#Wa Trina Morris#Cornerstone Ranch#Skycrafters#Vintage Rust
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sultan, WA
State
Washington State
City
Index, WA
Related
Index, WAPosted by
Index Daily

Take a look at these homes on the market in Index

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Don&apos;t miss this Charming River Front Home~ TURN-KEY, FURNISHED & READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY! Live well, entertain, retreat, or work from home! Relax
Index, WAPosted by
Index Daily

Work remotely in Index — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. WORK FROM HOME Ambitious Leaders needed; 2. Work From Home Part Time Administrative Assistant; 3. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Work from Home, Great Sales Opportunity; 4. Remote Insurance Sales Representative;