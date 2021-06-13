Cancel
Petrolia, CA

Petrolia calendar: Coming events

Petrolia Journal
 8 days ago

(PETROLIA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Petrolia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Petrolia area:

FNM! Commander Legends Draft

Fortuna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 1136 Main St suite 100, Fortuna, CA

Our first FNM in a long time! Every friday night we'll do some form of magic the gathering tournament. Prizing will be our regular LCW prizing (pack per win, extra for first, everyone gets at...

Miranda Farmers’ Market

Miranda, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 6685 Avenue of the Giants, Miranda, CA

Farm fresh produce, meats, flowers, plants and more! Market begins Monday, May 3, 2021 and runs each week until October. Hours from 2pm-6pm

Fair Gala Preview — Ferndale CA | Visitor's Guide to the Historic Victorian Village

Ferndale, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1250 5th St, Ferndale, CA

Preview the fair’s Flower House & enjoy live music, drinks and appetizers.

Hops 2021

Fortuna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 9 Park St, Fortuna, CA

17th Annual Hops in Humboldt features over 45 of the best breweries from across the country. For one price you can try unlimited samples of hundreds of different micro-brews, listen to great music...

Summer In-Person Interpretive Programs @ Humboldt Redwoods State Park

Weott, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 17119 Avenue of the Giants, Weott, CA

Join California State Park interpreters for weekly in-person interpretive programs happening within Humboldt Redwoods State Park. Weekly program schedules will be posted each Thursday and will...

ABOUT

With Petrolia Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

