Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Capay, CA

Capay calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Capay News Flash
Capay News Flash
 8 days ago

(CAPAY, CA) Live events are coming to Capay.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Capay area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRiwa_0aT3ig6U00

Reservations Required – Let the Good Times Roll with Cousins Maine Lobster

Zamora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 12300 County Rd 92B, Zamora, CA

Let the good times roll with Cousin\'s Maine Lobster and wine tasting on the Matchbook Patio! Whether you prefer a cold Maine Roll, warm Connecticut roll, or a delicious lobster grilled cheese you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dTMNr_0aT3ig6U00

Rachel Steele and Road 88 at The Road Trip Bar & Grill

Capay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 24989 CA-16, Capay, CA

Music event in Capay, CA by Rachel Steele on Thursday, June 17 2021 with 259 people interested and 36 people going.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q03uW_0aT3ig6U00

Music in the Park with Township Acoustic!

Esparto, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 12700 Co Rd 89, Esparto, CA

Grindstone's first Music in the Park. Get ready to jam with us! Join us for a family-friendly evening of music, wine & food truck! We will only be conducting bottle sales during the event in the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mAvF7_0aT3ig6U00

First Responders RIVER Rafting & Camping Trip

Rumsey, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

First Responders RIVER Rafting & Camping Trip June 26, 2021! Website: Whitewateradventures.com 1 Day Raft Trip - lunch included - $89 2 Day Raft Trip - All meals & lunch includ $179 To BOOK...

Learn More

Bariani Road Race

Zamora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 12300 County Rd 92B, Zamora, CA

70 miles for the pro 123. This is a great road race! Presented by Sacramento Golden Wheelmen and Red Kite Racing. Here is a link to the route. We will update the page when we find more information.

Learn More
Capay News Flash

Capay News Flash

Capay, CA
6
Followers
79
Post
171
Views
ABOUT

With Capay News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Esparto, CA
City
Capay, CA
Local
California Government
City
Zamora, CA
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Food Truck#Wine#Stand Up Comedy#Maine Lobster#Sun Jun#Sun Jul 07#Red Kite Racing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related