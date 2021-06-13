Capay calendar: What's coming up
(CAPAY, CA) Live events are coming to Capay.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Capay area:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 12300 County Rd 92B, Zamora, CA
Let the good times roll with Cousin\'s Maine Lobster and wine tasting on the Matchbook Patio! Whether you prefer a cold Maine Roll, warm Connecticut roll, or a delicious lobster grilled cheese you...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 24989 CA-16, Capay, CA
Music event in Capay, CA by Rachel Steele on Thursday, June 17 2021 with 259 people interested and 36 people going.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 12700 Co Rd 89, Esparto, CA
Grindstone's first Music in the Park. Get ready to jam with us! Join us for a family-friendly evening of music, wine & food truck! We will only be conducting bottle sales during the event in the...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM
First Responders RIVER Rafting & Camping Trip June 26, 2021! Website: Whitewateradventures.com 1 Day Raft Trip - lunch included - $89 2 Day Raft Trip - All meals & lunch includ $179 To BOOK...
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Address: 12300 County Rd 92B, Zamora, CA
70 miles for the pro 123. This is a great road race! Presented by Sacramento Golden Wheelmen and Red Kite Racing. Here is a link to the route. We will update the page when we find more information.