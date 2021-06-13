Winnett events coming up

(WINNETT, MT) Winnett is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winnett:

Ladies Day on the Range with Nicole Masters Winnett, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ranchers Stewardship Alliance invites you to join Location Flatwillow Hall near Winnett, MT Time 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., bring your own sack lunch Cost $20 / person Workshop Focus Ladies Day on the...

An Evening with LandTrust at The Wrangler Grass Range, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 570 US-87, Grass Range, MT

Join us for an evening with LandTrust at The Wrangler Bar & Cafe in Grass Range, MT! The recreation access network is searching for landowners who appreciate adaptation, looking to progress their...

Welcome to Medicare Roundup, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1502 4th St W, Roundup, MT

Learn about signing up for Medicare! Originally planned for April 7, 2021, this event has been moved to June 23, 2021. Go to www.shiphelp.org to learn more. Registration will open in April. This...

Jake's Garage Annual Car Show Melstone, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 221 Railway Ave, Melstone, MT

Annual CAR SHOW, MVFD BBQ, Melstone EMT'S BAKE SALE JUNE 19th. Car show is 1pm-5pm. Door prizes, cake ( Cheryl Carlson Goffena ), drinks, T-shirts and hats