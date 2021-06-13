Cancel
Tryon, NE

What’s up Tryon: Local events calendar

Tryon Today
 8 days ago

(TRYON, NE) Tryon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tryon:

Quilt Show

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 415 N Chestnut St, North Platte, NE

View an amazing display of quilts from the past and present. Each is tied to the memories of the makers and those who were fortunate enough to receive them.

Longhorn Bar Music Festival

Sutherland, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 930 South St., Sutherland, NE 69165

The Sutherland Longhorn Bar presents country music superstars Randy Houser and Mark Chesnutt at the Sutherland Rodeo Arena for Longhorn Fest

Luke Combs North Platte

Sutherland, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 1200 1st St, Sutherland, NE

Luke Combs North Platte at Online Event, Sutherland, United States on Fri Jun 25 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:30 pm

WEST END BOOGIE AT AMERICAN LEGION IN JACKSONVILLE

Hershey, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 108 E 2nd St, Hershey, NE

Join us as we make our return to Jacksonville American Legion where dancing is the name of the game.

Buffalo Bill Rodeo Golf Classic

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1008 W 18th St, North Platte, NE

Join the Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee in a 4-Man Scramble at River’s Edge Golf Course. The tournament is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15th at 1 p.m. Entries will be […]

Tryon Today

ABOUT

With Tryon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

