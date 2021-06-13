Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan, ND

Michigan events coming up

Posted by 
Michigan Voice
Michigan Voice
 8 days ago

(MICHIGAN, ND) Michigan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Michigan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285HVP_0aT3idSJ00

7-31-21 Devils Lake Speedway NLRA Late Models

Crary, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 4374 98th Ave NE, Crary, ND

Wissota Midwest Mods, Wissota Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Wissota Late Models

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MLZiI_0aT3idSJ00

Club Tournament

Lakota, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: Lakota, ND

Members Tournament. ▪️Golf 18 holes with someone. ▪️Multiple divisions - mens, mens senior, womens, womens senior, juniors (18 and under). ▪️$20 entry ▪️Top three in each division paid

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35lZe1_0aT3idSJ00

Farm Equipment Online Auctions In North Dakota

Fordville, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

View AMITY Farm Equipment Online Auctions In North Dakota at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AU3iG_0aT3idSJ00

Leisure Day Scramble

McVille, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 202 Golf Ave, McVille, ND

4 Person Scramble Sunday, September 5th, 2021 Start Time: 10:00am $75 per person Includes Steak Dinner & Contests

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gVyP7_0aT3idSJ00

Summer Reading- Tails and Tales

Larimore, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 116 1/2, Towner Ave, Larimore, ND

Summer Reading- Tails and Tales is on Facebook. To connect with Summer Reading- Tails and Tales, join Facebook today.

Learn More
Michigan Voice

Michigan Voice

Michigan, ND
1
Followers
73
Post
241
Views
ABOUT

With Michigan Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crary, ND
State
Michigan State
State
North Dakota State
City
Lakota, ND
City
Michigan, ND
City
Larimore, ND
City
Mcville, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf#Wissota Street Stocks#Pure Stocks#Sun Jun#Tractorhouse Com#Vin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Auctions
Related
Michigan, NDPosted by
Michigan Voice

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Michigan

(MICHIGAN, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Michigan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Michigan StatePosted by
Michigan Voice

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Michigan

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Michigan: 1. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,823 per week; 2. Need Dedicated Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Year; 3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,075 per week; 4. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 5. Flatbed Truck Driving Job - Rider Policy Available; 6. CDL-A OTR Truck Driver (Lakota); 7. Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) - FT - $30+/HR + Next Day Pay;
Michigan StatePosted by
Michigan Voice

Get hired! Job openings in and around Michigan

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Michigan: 1. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,211 per week; 2. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,099 per week; 3. Flatbed Truck Driving Job - Rider Policy Available; 4. CDL-A OTR Flatbed Truck Drivers!; 5. CDL-A OTR Truck Driver (Lakota); 6. Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) - $30+/HR - Same Day Pay, No Fees; 7. CNA / Certified Nursing Assistant - $30+/HR - Same Day Pay, No Fees;
Michigan, NDPosted by
Michigan Voice

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(MICHIGAN, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Michigan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.