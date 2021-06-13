Michigan events coming up

(MICHIGAN, ND) Michigan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Michigan area:

7-31-21 Devils Lake Speedway NLRA Late Models Crary, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 4374 98th Ave NE, Crary, ND

Wissota Midwest Mods, Wissota Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Wissota Late Models

Club Tournament Lakota, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: Lakota, ND

Members Tournament. ▪️Golf 18 holes with someone. ▪️Multiple divisions - mens, mens senior, womens, womens senior, juniors (18 and under). ▪️$20 entry ▪️Top three in each division paid

Farm Equipment Online Auctions In North Dakota Fordville, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

View AMITY Farm Equipment Online Auctions In North Dakota at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

Leisure Day Scramble McVille, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 202 Golf Ave, McVille, ND

4 Person Scramble Sunday, September 5th, 2021 Start Time: 10:00am $75 per person Includes Steak Dinner & Contests

Summer Reading- Tails and Tales Larimore, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 116 1/2, Towner Ave, Larimore, ND

Summer Reading- Tails and Tales is on Facebook. To connect with Summer Reading- Tails and Tales, join Facebook today.