Navajo Dam calendar: What's coming up

(NAVAJO DAM, NM) Navajo Dam is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Navajo Dam:

Aztec Motocross Round 5 Presented by Speedin’ Motorsports Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1771 Navajo Dam Rd, Aztec, NM

Come join us for our 5th round of the 2021 race season: Saturday June 12th and Sunday June 13th. Saturday: Groomed practice ($20 per rider) from 10-2, dirt bikes ONLY. QUADS WILL RACE AT 2 after...

Four Corners Jamfest Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 20 Road 2050, Aztec, NM

First Annual Four Corners Jam Fest !!! AUG 5-8 Multi Genre Jamgrass, Funk, Jam Bands, Psychedelic Rock, Reggae...

Discipleship Groups Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 700 Navajo Ave, Aztec, NM

Discipleship groups are a great place to see your faith become more mature. They’re a great place to become disciple-makers, and they’re a great place to be held accountable by other godly members...

4th of July Celebration Thursday - Monday Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 20 Road 2050, Aztec, NM

4th of July Celebration at Tico Time!!! 6 Bands, 2 DJ's, Magic Show, Fire/LED Performance, Fireworks Show. RV sites, car camping, tent camping all available. Visit www.ticotimeresort.com for more...

Fatherhood is Sacred Walk 2021 Ignacio, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: PO Box 737, Ignacio, CO 81137

Southern Ute Indian Tribe is inviting you to come and celebrate our Native American Men at our Fatherhood is Sacred Walk 2021!