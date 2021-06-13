Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Navajo Dam, NM

Navajo Dam calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Navajo Dam Updates
Navajo Dam Updates
 8 days ago

(NAVAJO DAM, NM) Navajo Dam is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Navajo Dam:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QBUhD_0aT3icZa00

Aztec Motocross Round 5 Presented by Speedin’ Motorsports

Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1771 Navajo Dam Rd, Aztec, NM

Come join us for our 5th round of the 2021 race season: Saturday June 12th and Sunday June 13th. Saturday: Groomed practice ($20 per rider) from 10-2, dirt bikes ONLY. QUADS WILL RACE AT 2 after...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXmy7_0aT3icZa00

Four Corners Jamfest

Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 20 Road 2050, Aztec, NM

First Annual Four Corners Jam Fest !!! AUG 5-8 Multi Genre Jamgrass, Funk, Jam Bands, Psychedelic Rock, Reggae...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0CbH_0aT3icZa00

Discipleship Groups

Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 700 Navajo Ave, Aztec, NM

Discipleship groups are a great place to see your faith become more mature. They’re a great place to become disciple-makers, and they’re a great place to be held accountable by other godly members...

Learn More

4th of July Celebration Thursday - Monday

Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 20 Road 2050, Aztec, NM

4th of July Celebration at Tico Time!!! 6 Bands, 2 DJ's, Magic Show, Fire/LED Performance, Fireworks Show. RV sites, car camping, tent camping all available. Visit www.ticotimeresort.com for more...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U81Im_0aT3icZa00

Fatherhood is Sacred Walk 2021

Ignacio, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: PO Box 737, Ignacio, CO 81137

Southern Ute Indian Tribe is inviting you to come and celebrate our Native American Men at our Fatherhood is Sacred Walk 2021!

Learn More
Navajo Dam Updates

Navajo Dam Updates

Navajo Dam, NM
11
Followers
74
Post
611
Views
ABOUT

With Navajo Dam Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aztec, NM
City
Navajo Dam, NM
City
Navajo, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Camping#Dj#Sun Jun#Quads#Sun Jul 07#Tico Time#Dj#Rv#Po Box#Ignacio Co 81137#Native American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related