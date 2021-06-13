Cancel
Elida, NM

Live events Elida — what’s coming up

Elida Journal
 8 days ago

(ELIDA, NM) Elida is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elida:

SAPI Free Golf

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 105 Forest Dr, Cannon AFB, NM

Unmarried active duty plus one guest can rent clubs, use a cart and golf all for only $5! Please sign up for your desired date, spots fill up fast!

Story Time - Orange

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Story Time - Orange is on Facebook. To connect with Story Time - Orange, join Facebook today.

Eastern New Mexico University College Daze Rodeo

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Come enjoy three days of college rodeo on the campus of Eastern New Mexico University. The ENMU rodeo team hosts the largest college rodeo in the Southwest Sept. 16-18 featuring teams from all...

July 4th Celebration 2021

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 201 N Industrial Dr, Portales, NM

Fourth of July holiday celebration for Portales and surrounding area. including professional fireworks display starting at 9:30pm. Click register tab above to make a donation to the Fireworks Fund...

Craft Time - Fish Sand Art Magnet

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Register to decorate your own fish sand art magnet! Pick up some books on ocean creatures while you're here and see what prizes are available in the Summer Reading Store.

Elida Journal

Elida Journal

Elida, NM
ABOUT

With Elida Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

