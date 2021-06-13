Sharon Grove calendar: Coming events

(SHARON GROVE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Sharon Grove calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sharon Grove area:

Elkton, KY Bike Night - Music w/Clay Bilyeu Elkton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Joins us for Bike Night with entertainment by Clay Bilyeu on the third Thursday of the month.

Murphy's Place Elkton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 402 W Jefferson St, Elkton, KY

The Todd County Boys will be playing from 5-7pm. Everyone Welcome.

The Stone Family @ Stokes Chapel Homecoming 2021 Elkton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: Elkton, KY

The Stone Family will be in service with us for our annual Homecoming August 8, 2021. Come and lets get together and let the Lord have His way.

NRA Certified Shotgun Instructor Russellville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 248 W Valley Dr, Russellville, KY

Kentucky conceal carry CCDW classes and firearms training courses taught by DOCJT Trainers and Instructors and NRA Certified Instructors in Russellville, Kentucky, Logan County.

Third Friday Summer Concert Elkton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 208 W Main St, Elkton, KY

Music event by Elkton, Kentucky Government on Friday, June 18 2021