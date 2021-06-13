Live events coming up in Effie
(EFFIE, MN) Live events are coming to Effie.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Effie area:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 36105 MN-6, Deer River, MN
The advanced class is a 10-month course offered to a limited number of participants. Students meet once a month January through October for a 2 -hour class. Classes during the winter months...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM
We will be offering riding/groundwork opportunities each of these Thursday evenings, depending upon the weather. We will not be charging at this time, but a freewill donation to help defray the...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 825 1st St, Nashwauk, MN
Meeting via the zoom.us platform. Meeting ID 996 601 027 passcode 793760 phone 929-205-6099. Questions? Contact: 218-999-4679.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN
Students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to Elements every other Wednesday evening at 6:30 at the church. Elements is a time for teens to deepen their relationship with God, sharpen their...
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN
Parking is available for free, as always, at the church during the annual Side Lake 4th of July parade. Spread the word!