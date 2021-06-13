Cancel
Effie, MN

Live events coming up in Effie

Posted by 
Effie Post
Effie Post
 8 days ago

(EFFIE, MN) Live events are coming to Effie.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Effie area:

1st Year Advanced Class Session 2

Deer River, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 36105 MN-6, Deer River, MN

The advanced class is a 10-month course offered to a limited number of participants. Students meet once a month January through October for a 2 -hour class. Classes during the winter months...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4XfA_0aT3iZsH00

GEM Thursday Ride Nights

Bovey, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

We will be offering riding/groundwork opportunities each of these Thursday evenings, depending upon the weather. We will not be charging at this time, but a freewill donation to help defray the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fv0me_0aT3iZsH00

E-Meeting-Nashwauk Tuesday Night AFG

Nashwauk, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 825 1st St, Nashwauk, MN

Meeting via the zoom.us platform. Meeting ID 996 601 027 passcode 793760 phone 929-205-6099. Questions? Contact: 218-999-4679.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ABUFG_0aT3iZsH00

Elements Youth Group

Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to Elements every other Wednesday evening at 6:30 at the church. Elements is a time for teens to deepen their relationship with God, sharpen their...

Learn More

Parade Parking

Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Parking is available for free, as always, at the church during the annual Side Lake 4th of July parade. Spread the word!

Learn More
Effie Post

Effie Post

Effie, MN
ABOUT

With Effie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Effie calendar: What's coming up

1. Voyageurs and Isle Royale NPs and Superior Nat. Forest, with moderate hikes; 2. 1st year Advanced Class Session 1; 3. Black Bears of the North Woods; 4. KBFT Native Art Fest – Ojibwe Quillwork with Ruth Porter in Nett Lake MN; 5. Annual Business Meeting;