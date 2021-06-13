Cancel
Metaline Falls, WA

Coming soon: Metaline Falls events

Metaline Falls Dispatch
 8 days ago

(METALINE FALLS, WA) Live events are coming to Metaline Falls.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Metaline Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHGRv_0aT3iYzY00

Zack Hammond Comedian

Metaline Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 302 Park St, Metaline Falls, WA

We have a comedian coming - Zack Hammond Hammond, who is so funny that we in the office, listening to a performance, were laughing until tears rolled down our faces. Zack specializes in dark...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160B2X_0aT3iYzY00

Phillip Kopczynski Freed and Vaccine’d Back Yard Comedy Show and BBQ

Colville, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 983 Orin-Rice Road, Colville, WA 99114

Backyard comedy show coming to Colville in June with bbq and drinks!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdsYM_0aT3iYzY00

Ladies in Progress Women's Ministry

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 760 E Columbia Ave, Colville, WA

Join us every 3rd Saturday from 11-1 pm for Ladies in Progress Women's ministry meeting. We have crafts, snacks, special guest speakers and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMpYk_0aT3iYzY00

Queen's of Adventure Warrior Goddess in Nature Retreat

Northport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Step away from chaos and join other amazing women in nature. Unleash your passion, purpose and prosperity in this 4 day women's retreat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qtrhz_0aT3iYzY00

DMGC AMATEUR

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1851 E Hawthorne Ave, Colville, WA

This is our Colville Amateur. Its a two day tournament. If you have any questions feel free to call the pro shop at 509-684-5508.

Metaline Falls, WA
ABOUT

With Metaline Falls Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

