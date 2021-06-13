Coming soon: Metaline Falls events

(METALINE FALLS, WA) Live events are coming to Metaline Falls.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Metaline Falls:

Zack Hammond Comedian Metaline Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 302 Park St, Metaline Falls, WA

We have a comedian coming - Zack Hammond Hammond, who is so funny that we in the office, listening to a performance, were laughing until tears rolled down our faces. Zack specializes in dark...

Phillip Kopczynski Freed and Vaccine’d Back Yard Comedy Show and BBQ Colville, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 983 Orin-Rice Road, Colville, WA 99114

Backyard comedy show coming to Colville in June with bbq and drinks!

Ladies in Progress Women's Ministry Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 760 E Columbia Ave, Colville, WA

Join us every 3rd Saturday from 11-1 pm for Ladies in Progress Women's ministry meeting. We have crafts, snacks, special guest speakers and more!

Queen's of Adventure Warrior Goddess in Nature Retreat Northport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Step away from chaos and join other amazing women in nature. Unleash your passion, purpose and prosperity in this 4 day women's retreat

DMGC AMATEUR Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1851 E Hawthorne Ave, Colville, WA

This is our Colville Amateur. Its a two day tournament. If you have any questions feel free to call the pro shop at 509-684-5508.