Grand Marais events coming up

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful views of both Grand Marais Bay and Lake Superior set this newly updated home apart from the rest. This house features five bedrooms, and two and a half baths, as well as an open kitchen, dining, and living room design that is sure to please. French doors open onto the deck that boasts a hot tub and a view of the bay. Local shops and beaches are all within a short walking distance. The home is positioned on the property to showcase views of both the sunrise over the bay and sunsets on Lake Superior. It is an ideal location to recharge your passion for life. New appliances, plumbing, septic, electrical wiring, roof, deck, doors, and windows make this home all the more desirable. It sits on three lots that are zoned commercial one, which makes it perfect for either a personal residence or rental investment property. This listing will not last long, so call today. Must furnishings are included. Live your Dream on the sandy beach of Lake Superior just minutes from Grand Marais! Relax, explore, play, hike, boat, and see the wonders of the National Lakeshore! Rest awaits you in this comfy rustic home. Enjoy the serene views of the lake and river from the picture window in the living room. This spot is ideal for gaming or cozying up with a book. 3 bedroooms (with one lake facing) leaves you room to enjoy with family or friends. The expansive kitchen will come complete with all of the tools you'll need to fix up a great meal to serve in the formal dining area. One level living makes it a breeze to maneuver and even has laundry on site! The detached garage has all of the room to store your lake toys. Hop into the row boat down the stairs and after just a few minutes you'll arrive on pristine sandy shores with panoramic horizon views. With the threat of recent high water levels, you'll be at ease knowing there is no threat of erosion with this parcel since it is elevated and protected by the river from strong Lake Superior waves. There is so much to explore nearby in the town of Grand Marais with many shops, waterfalls, lighthouses, "Log Slide", and over 50 miles of shoreline. Also nearby is the Pictured Rocks headquarters in Munising where you can take a sunset boat cruise along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Snowmobiling & ATV trails are nearby. If you'd like to spare some summer days to renters, this home enjoys a Superhost rating on Airbnb and its rental is high in demand! Beautiful Fireplace in Family Room, 2 stall garage and nice private setting. Newer Gas furnace. Owner motivated. Call today!!! This is a fixer -Upper Everthing on the property IS-AS-IS New 2 Bedroom home on an acre and 1/2 plus. Commercial Two. Bunk house that sleeps 4 with bath room and Kitchenette. New 30X36 Pole barn. New Deck, windows and siding. Plenty of Storage for all your needs and toys. Great Rental income year around. All Appliances and Furniture included. Close to all trails, In the beautiful town of Grand Marais! Call for your showing today!