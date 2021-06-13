Grand Marais events coming up
(GRAND MARAIS, MI) Grand Marais is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Grand Marais area:
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 AM
Address: 1944 Co Hwy 412, Newberry, MI
Author Melody Gay Berg will be at the lighthouse from July 11-12th to do a book signing event for her book "A Safe Harbor". The Crisp Point Visitor Center and our online gift shop will be selling...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM
The History of Tiger Stadium: A Love Letter to Baseball at Michigan & Trumbull Author Doc Fletcher shares history and stories from Tiger Stadium. Doc Fletcher has shared stories from his books at...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI
“Loosen Up with Confidence” Helga Flower Watercolor Workshop August 16-20 9:00 AM-4:00 PM Daily in the ECA Building Renowned artist & instructor Helga Flower’s helpful, kind, and encouraging...
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI
This class offers students a chance to explore many different mediums in fun and exciting ways. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to foster the artist in you! Sign up for all five classes or...
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM
Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI
Tin Pan Alley Cats perform jazz standards in the Park. Free, donations are always appreciated. In the case of inclement weather, MIP will be canceled.