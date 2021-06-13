Cancel
Grand Marais, MI

Grand Marais events coming up

Grand Marais News Alert
Grand Marais News Alert
 8 days ago

(GRAND MARAIS, MI) Grand Marais is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Marais area:

Book Signing for A Safe Harbor, by Melody Gay Berg

Newberry, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 1944 Co Hwy 412, Newberry, MI

Author Melody Gay Berg will be at the lighthouse from July 11-12th to do a book signing event for her book "A Safe Harbor". The Crisp Point Visitor Center and our online gift shop will be selling...

Doc Fletcher presents the History of Tiger Stadium

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

The History of Tiger Stadium: A Love Letter to Baseball at Michigan & Trumbull Author Doc Fletcher shares history and stories from Tiger Stadium. Doc Fletcher has shared stories from his books at...

Loosen Up with Confidence Helga Flower Workshop

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

“Loosen Up with Confidence” Helga Flower Watercolor Workshop August 16-20 9:00 AM-4:00 PM Daily in the ECA Building Renowned artist & instructor Helga Flower’s helpful, kind, and encouraging...

Adult Art Appreciation Class with Linda Anderson-Paine

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

This class offers students a chance to explore many different mediums in fun and exciting ways. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to foster the artist in you! Sign up for all five classes or...

MIP presents Tin Pan Alley Cats

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

Tin Pan Alley Cats perform jazz standards in the Park. Free, donations are always appreciated. In the case of inclement weather, MIP will be canceled.

ABOUT

With Grand Marais News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

