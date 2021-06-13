Tilden events calendar

(TILDEN, TX) Live events are coming to Tilden.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tilden:

South Texas Blood & Tissue- Donate Blood Jourdanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Blood saves lives! Join us in this life-saving event, Saturday, June 26th 9am to 2pm Inside the Civic Center, Pleasanton TX This is by appointment ONLY...

Brad Jenschke and Neon Ranch George West, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: George West, TX

Brad Jenschke is a Texas country music singer, songwriter, guitarist and recording artist from Poteet, TX. He is on a mission to bring back true traditional country music...

100 Club of San Antonio | Tactical First Aid Pleasanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 115 N Main St, Pleasanton, TX

Con10gency is excited to work with the 100 Club of San Antonio, San Antonio PD, and STW Contact Control to offer this lifesaving class! This tactical first aid training is offered free of charge...

CF Youth — Cowboy Fellowship Jourdanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 561 FM3350, Jourdanton, TX

Our FisH - Preteen Ministry (5th & 6th grades) meets every Wednesday evening at 6:30PM in Portable B. Please follow the FisH Facebook page for updates and events. Leaders: James Kahl and Christy Reed

Voter Engagement, Hispanic Outreach & Border Crisis George West, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Co Rd 440, George West, TX

Bianca Gracia, President of Latinos for America First organization will be the guest speaker promoting Conservative values and outreach.