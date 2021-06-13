Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wakita, OK

Wakita calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Wakita Today
Wakita Today
 8 days ago

(WAKITA, OK) Wakita is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wakita:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UmdxD_0aT3iVLN00

Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Enid Oklahoma

Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: Chisholm Trail, Enid, OK 73701

You Are Invited To The Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Enid Oklahoma

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHmYO_0aT3iVLN00

Defensive Pistol

Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 6226 E. Lake Hellums Rd, Enid, OK 73701

An intensive eight-hour course focusing on technical marksmanship, holster work, reloading, malfunction clearances and the difference b

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dxa9G_0aT3iVLN00

Girls Night Out The Show at The Spot (Enid, OK)

Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 417 North Grand, Enid, OK 73701

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Enid ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQzkp_0aT3iVLN00

OC (Pepper Spray) & Managing Aggressive Behavior

Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 6226 East Lake Hellums Road, Enid, OK 73701

A class for those who carry or want to carry an intermediate self-defense tool.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Prbxq_0aT3iVLN00

Concealed Carry Concepts

Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 6226 East Lake Hellums Road, Enid, OK 73701

A handgun license class is only the beginning. There is so much more an armed citizen needs to know. This is the class for you!

Learn More
Wakita Today

Wakita Today

Wakita, OK
3
Followers
74
Post
121
Views
ABOUT

With Wakita Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wakita, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Enid, OK
Government
City
Enid, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related