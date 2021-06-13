Wakita calendar: Events coming up
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wakita:
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: Chisholm Trail, Enid, OK 73701
You Are Invited To The Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Enid Oklahoma
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Address: 6226 E. Lake Hellums Rd, Enid, OK 73701
An intensive eight-hour course focusing on technical marksmanship, holster work, reloading, malfunction clearances and the difference b
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 417 North Grand, Enid, OK 73701
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Enid ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM
Address: 6226 East Lake Hellums Road, Enid, OK 73701
A class for those who carry or want to carry an intermediate self-defense tool.
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Address: 6226 East Lake Hellums Road, Enid, OK 73701
A handgun license class is only the beginning. There is so much more an armed citizen needs to know. This is the class for you!