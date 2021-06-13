Wakita calendar: Events coming up

(WAKITA, OK) Wakita is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wakita:

Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Enid Oklahoma Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: Chisholm Trail, Enid, OK 73701

You Are Invited To The Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Enid Oklahoma

Defensive Pistol Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 6226 E. Lake Hellums Rd, Enid, OK 73701

An intensive eight-hour course focusing on technical marksmanship, holster work, reloading, malfunction clearances and the difference b

Girls Night Out The Show at The Spot (Enid, OK) Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 417 North Grand, Enid, OK 73701

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Enid ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

OC (Pepper Spray) & Managing Aggressive Behavior Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 6226 East Lake Hellums Road, Enid, OK 73701

A class for those who carry or want to carry an intermediate self-defense tool.

Concealed Carry Concepts Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 6226 East Lake Hellums Road, Enid, OK 73701

A handgun license class is only the beginning. There is so much more an armed citizen needs to know. This is the class for you!