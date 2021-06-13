Neche events coming soon

(NECHE, ND) Live events are lining up on the Neche calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Neche:

Stars Go Dim Cavalier, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 Park St W, Cavalier, ND

Stars Go Dim playing off the chars music festival 2021!

TRACTOR PARADE Hamilton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Come out to the Pembina County Fair for the Tractor Parade! Line up begins at 4pm. All tractor entries are welcome, new and old! Contact Amber to enter 701-317-3586

Gingras Day Walhalla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 12899 105th St NE, Walhalla, ND

Address : Gingras Trading Post State Historic Site Walhalla ND Phone : 701-825-6840 (Always call and confirm events.) Fax : 701-825-6383

Enduraplas LLC Inventory Reduction Online Auction Neche, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

INVENTORY REDUCTION AUCTION ONLINE BIDDING ONLY BIDS OPEN JUNE 11; CLOSE JUNE 18, 2021 PLUS OR MINUS 150 UNUSED POLY TANKS FROM SMALL TO LARGE AND OTHER ITEMS!! Some of these tanks are old stock...

Pembina Public Fossil Dig Family Half Days Walhalla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 504 Sunset Ave, Walhalla, ND

All participants must be age 10 or older. This dig is co-sponsored by the North Dakota Geological Survey, and the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department. We will be returning once again to...