Rockland, ID

Rockland calendar: What's coming up

Rockland Dispatch
Rockland Dispatch
 8 days ago

(ROCKLAND, ID) Live events are coming to Rockland.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rockland:

Copy of Microgreen Class Portneuf Valley Farmer's Market

Pocatello, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 420 North Main Street, Pocatello, ID 83204

Learn how to grow tabletop microgreens in this hands-on informative class!

Teen Splash Dances

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 2901 S 2nd Ave, Pocatello, ID

The highly popular Teen Splash Dances are for individuals from 12 to 17 years old. The $5 per person* charge includes admission to the facility (including the water slide), DJ music, swimming, and...

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at STAR ROUTE

Pocatello, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 218 North Main Street, Pocatello, ID 83204

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Scott Presler in Pocatello, Idaho 2021

Pocatello, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: East Carter Street, Pocatello, ID 83209

Scott Presler coming to Frazer Hall, Saturday, Pocatello, Idaho on October 23, 2021* Time subject to change.* 5-7pm listed *

Celebration of Voices

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1499 Bannock Hwy, Pocatello, ID

Please join us as we celebrate the lives of survivors and the strength they show us as they endure difficult experiences, heal from traumatic experiences, and thrive in our community. Family...

