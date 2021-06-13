Live events coming up in San Simeon

(SAN SIMEON, CA) Live events are coming to San Simeon.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Simeon:

Strava June Ride – Green Valley Loop Cambria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

It's Father's Day weekend! Gather your family, friends, and cycling competitors together in Cambria anytime on Saturday or Sunday, June 19-20, 2021, and ride the Green Valley Loop! This route...

Cambria Farmers' Market Cambria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1000 Main St, Cambria, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Friday, 2:30PM - 5:30PM Winter: Friday, 2:30PM - 5PM Location:Veteran's Hall parking lot at 1000 Main Street in Cambria's

Day Hike: San Simeon Bay Trail/Headlands Trail (Moderate) Cambria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 500 San Simeon-Monterey Creek Rd, Cambria, CA

Trail: San Simeon Bay Trail/Headlands Trail Miles: 4.1 / 4.3 Elevation: 206 / 272 ft. Group Capacity: 12 Difficulty: Moderate Directions: 2 hr 27 min (145 mi) 1. Head north on Truxtun Ave toward...

Abiquiu Studio Tour — Christina Martinez Fine Art Cambria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2164 Center St, Cambria, CA

Discover the world of Abiquiú artists as they open their studios to friends, old and new, during one of the most beautiful times of the year in Northern New Mexico. The Abiquiú Studio Tour is a...

Hearst Tour + Luncheon San Simeon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 750 Hearst Castle Rd, San Simeon, CA

Join us for a VIP tour of the incomparable Hearst Castle, followed by an intimate white table cloth luncheon in a stellar setting.