Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Simeon, CA

Live events coming up in San Simeon

Posted by 
San Simeon Updates
San Simeon Updates
 8 days ago

(SAN SIMEON, CA) Live events are coming to San Simeon.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Simeon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=298Q9c_0aT3iQvk00

Strava June Ride – Green Valley Loop

Cambria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

It's Father's Day weekend! Gather your family, friends, and cycling competitors together in Cambria anytime on Saturday or Sunday, June 19-20, 2021, and ride the Green Valley Loop! This route...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jvo7x_0aT3iQvk00

Cambria Farmers' Market

Cambria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1000 Main St, Cambria, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Friday, 2:30PM - 5:30PM Winter: Friday, 2:30PM - 5PM Location:Veteran's Hall parking lot at 1000 Main Street in Cambria's

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01bxgJ_0aT3iQvk00

Day Hike: San Simeon Bay Trail/Headlands Trail (Moderate)

Cambria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 500 San Simeon-Monterey Creek Rd, Cambria, CA

Trail: San Simeon Bay Trail/Headlands Trail Miles: 4.1 / 4.3 Elevation: 206 / 272 ft. Group Capacity: 12 Difficulty: Moderate Directions: 2 hr 27 min (145 mi) 1. Head north on Truxtun Ave toward...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LT7yK_0aT3iQvk00

Abiquiu Studio Tour — Christina Martinez Fine Art

Cambria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2164 Center St, Cambria, CA

Discover the world of Abiquiú artists as they open their studios to friends, old and new, during one of the most beautiful times of the year in Northern New Mexico. The Abiquiú Studio Tour is a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gtDPl_0aT3iQvk00

Hearst Tour + Luncheon

San Simeon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 750 Hearst Castle Rd, San Simeon, CA

Join us for a VIP tour of the incomparable Hearst Castle, followed by an intimate white table cloth luncheon in a stellar setting.

Learn More
San Simeon Updates

San Simeon Updates

San Simeon, CA
6
Followers
83
Post
331
Views
ABOUT

With San Simeon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Simeon, CA
Cambria, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Cambria, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Min#Live Events#Sun Jun#The Green Valley Loop#Abiqui#The Abiqui Studio Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
San Simeon, CAPosted by
San Simeon Updates

Top homes for sale in San Simeon

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Contact listing Broker Joe Prian at 805-909-0738 or by email at joeprian@remax.net to view this 1.75 acres + or - with privacy, seclusion and