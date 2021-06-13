Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneseo, KS

Geneseo events calendar

Posted by 
Geneseo Digest
Geneseo Digest
 8 days ago

(GENESEO, KS) Live events are coming to Geneseo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Geneseo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kP2MM_0aT3iP3100

Fort Harker Days

Ellsworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 114 1/2 N Douglas Ave, Ellsworth, KS

This event relives the days of Forts, soldiers and Indians.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pyAA7_0aT3iP3100

Lyons Community Vacation Bible School

Lyons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 S Pioneer Ave, Lyons, KS

Vacation Bible School is back! Join us June 21-25 from 9:00-Noon for Bible teaching and fun! Open to all kids who just completed Preschool-5th Grade!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gpDNh_0aT3iP3100

38 Special

Lyons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 1630 Ave Q STE. B, Lyons, KS

Spanning five decades, 38 Special helped write the classic rock soundtrack of the 1970s and 1980s. Founded by young friends Don Barnes, Donnie Van Zant (brother of the late Ronnie Van Zant of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtZgf_0aT3iP3100

Camp Totus Tuus - 7/8th grade girls June

Lyons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 9005, 1518 KS-14, Lyons, KS

Join us for Camp Totus Tuus 2021! Camp is open to any student entering grades 5-12, Catholic or not, from the Diocese of Wichita and beyond.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gp0I8_0aT3iP3100

2021 National 4-H Western Heritage Conference and Invitational Shoot

Ellsworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: TBD, Ellsworth, KS 67439

The 4-H Western Heritage Project is a combination of 4-H Shooting Sports and a living history of the frontier west from﻿﻿﻿ 1860 to 1900.

Learn More
Geneseo Digest

Geneseo Digest

Geneseo, KS
2
Followers
76
Post
67
Views
ABOUT

With Geneseo Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geneseo, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Wichita, KS
City
Lyons, KS
City
Ellsworth, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Barnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living History#Indians#Ks Vacation Bible School#Preschool 5th Grade#Ks Join#Catholic#Diocese#Tbd#Western Heritage Project#4 H Shooting Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
POTUSNBC News

Hard-liner Raisi's 'engineered' Iran election win entrenches conservative rule

Hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi’s win in Iran’s presidential election last weekend was an unsurprising end to a process that had long seemed geared toward entrenching conservative rule in the Islamic Republic. The 60-year-old ultraconservative sailed through to a landslide victory Saturday, capturing nearly 62 percent of the vote and...
TravelPosted by
CNN

US extends Covid-19 travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico

(CNN) — The United States has extended Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico until July 21, according to a tweet from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Sunday. "To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on...