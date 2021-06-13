Geneseo events calendar

(GENESEO, KS) Live events are coming to Geneseo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Geneseo:

Fort Harker Days Ellsworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 114 1/2 N Douglas Ave, Ellsworth, KS

This event relives the days of Forts, soldiers and Indians.

Lyons Community Vacation Bible School Lyons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 S Pioneer Ave, Lyons, KS

Vacation Bible School is back! Join us June 21-25 from 9:00-Noon for Bible teaching and fun! Open to all kids who just completed Preschool-5th Grade!

38 Special Lyons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 1630 Ave Q STE. B, Lyons, KS

Spanning five decades, 38 Special helped write the classic rock soundtrack of the 1970s and 1980s. Founded by young friends Don Barnes, Donnie Van Zant (brother of the late Ronnie Van Zant of...

Camp Totus Tuus - 7/8th grade girls June Lyons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 9005, 1518 KS-14, Lyons, KS

Join us for Camp Totus Tuus 2021! Camp is open to any student entering grades 5-12, Catholic or not, from the Diocese of Wichita and beyond.

2021 National 4-H Western Heritage Conference and Invitational Shoot Ellsworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: TBD, Ellsworth, KS 67439

The 4-H Western Heritage Project is a combination of 4-H Shooting Sports and a living history of the frontier west from﻿﻿﻿ 1860 to 1900.