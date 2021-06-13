Cancel
Baileyville, KS

Baileyville events calendar

Baileyville Updates
(BAILEYVILLE, KS) Baileyville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baileyville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y2vgh_0aT3iOPW00

Annual Christmas Wonderland Santa Comes to Town

Seneca, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 523 Main St, Seneca, KS

Bring the entire family to main street to watch the magic unfold as Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive on a horse drawn carriage. Santa and Mrs. Claus tend to every child eager to tell Santa what they...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zV1uA_0aT3iOPW00

Sabetha Firecracker 5k Run/Walk

Sabetha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 123 N Washington St, Sabetha, KS

The Sabetha Firecracker 5k Run/Walk, presented by Sabetha Community Hospital, is a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) road race and recreational walk in Sabetha, Kansas, at 8am. Join us for a winding course...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w04E5_0aT3iOPW00

Käfertaler Kultursommer - 11 - Zélia Fonseca und Angela Frontera

Barneston, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Gartenstraße 8, 68309 Mannheim

Käfertaler Kultursommer - 11 - Zélia Fonseca und Angela Frontera - Einlass 17 Uhr - Open Air

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CqbQO_0aT3iOPW00

Thrivent Financial Youth Camp

Sabetha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Thrivent Financial Youth Camp at Sabetha, Kansas, United States on Tue Jun 15 2021 at 09:00 am to 11:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S7yBB_0aT3iOPW00

Assembly Required at ZCBJ!

Du Bois, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 62752 706 Rd, Du Bois, NE

The ZCBJ Hall is 100 years old! After nearly a decade apart, The Assembly Required Band will reassemble on the ZCBJ stage for one night only! Come join Bryan, Rick, Mike, Tony, Daniel, & Jerry for...

ABOUT

With Baileyville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

