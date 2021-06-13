Baileyville events calendar

(BAILEYVILLE, KS) Baileyville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baileyville:

Annual Christmas Wonderland Santa Comes to Town Seneca, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 523 Main St, Seneca, KS

Bring the entire family to main street to watch the magic unfold as Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive on a horse drawn carriage. Santa and Mrs. Claus tend to every child eager to tell Santa what they...

Sabetha Firecracker 5k Run/Walk Sabetha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 123 N Washington St, Sabetha, KS

The Sabetha Firecracker 5k Run/Walk, presented by Sabetha Community Hospital, is a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) road race and recreational walk in Sabetha, Kansas, at 8am. Join us for a winding course...

Käfertaler Kultursommer - 11 - Zélia Fonseca und Angela Frontera Barneston, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Gartenstraße 8, 68309 Mannheim

Käfertaler Kultursommer - 11 - Zélia Fonseca und Angela Frontera - Einlass 17 Uhr - Open Air

Thrivent Financial Youth Camp Sabetha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Thrivent Financial Youth Camp at Sabetha, Kansas, United States on Tue Jun 15 2021 at 09:00 am to 11:00 am

Assembly Required at ZCBJ! Du Bois, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 62752 706 Rd, Du Bois, NE

The ZCBJ Hall is 100 years old! After nearly a decade apart, The Assembly Required Band will reassemble on the ZCBJ stage for one night only! Come join Bryan, Rick, Mike, Tony, Daniel, & Jerry for...