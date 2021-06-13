Cancel
Middle Brook, MO

Coming soon: Middle Brook events

Middle Brook Daily
 8 days ago

(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) Live events are lining up on the Middle Brook calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Middle Brook area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KT7l9_0aT3iNWn00

BCHMO Trail cleanup and Membership Appreciation Ride

Black, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 420 Co Rd 831, Black, MO

BCHMO Trail cleanup and Membership Appreciation Ride, Brushy Creek Lodge and Resort, Black, MO. Overnight camping available, Hotdogs and hamburgers provided, bring a side dish. Make reservations...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8vmc_0aT3iNWn00

14th Iowa Vol Inf Bn. - Pilot Knob

Pilot Knob, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

September 27, 1864, just outside Pilot Knob in Iron County, Missouri. Although outnumbered by more than ten-to-one, the Union defenders of Ft. Davidson managed to repulse repeated Confederate...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRs86_0aT3iNWn00

The Baptist Home Annual Auction and Crafts Fair

Ironton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Riggs Scott Ln, Ironton, MO

Huge auction and large crafts fair held at the beautiful Baptist Home grounds.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24eXGk_0aT3iNWn00

Men's Backpacking Adventure Weekend

Belleview, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: State Highway A, Belleview, MO 63623

Men's Growth Weekend empowering Men with the skills to Build their own Band of Brothers

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dRmg_0aT3iNWn00

Devils Toll Gate 2021

Ironton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Ironton, MO

Sports event by Ozark Trail Association and Devil's Toll Race on Saturday, October 16 2021 with 139 people interested.

Learn More
ABOUT

With Middle Brook Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

