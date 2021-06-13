Cancel
Beverly, WA

What’s up Beverly: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Beverly Daily
Beverly Daily
 8 days ago

(BEVERLY, WA) Beverly has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beverly:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VatmG_0aT3iLlL00

BASS OASIS

Quincy, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4679 Road U Southwest, Quincy, WA 98848

A new 21+ Private Campgrounds featuring 2 stages, local artists, food vendors and much more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQZRl_0aT3iLlL00

Shop LOCAL: Small Business Saturday at Beaumont Cellars

Quincy, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

It’s the third Saturday of the month! That means Small Business Saturday at Beaumont Cellars. Come shop local vendors while sipping wine. Contact Christie if interested in being a vendor. Free to...

David Reed is back at Beaumont Cellars LIVE MUSIC CONCERT SERIES

Quincy, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Cerddoriaeth event by Beaumont Cellars Winery on Dydd Mercher, Mehefin 16 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMPf6_0aT3iLlL00

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at THE LOUNGE

Quincy, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 224 Bing Avenue, George, WA 98848

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXtN9_0aT3iLlL00

Chamber Singers & Friends Concert

Quincy, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 348 Silica Rd NW, Quincy, WA

Chamber Singers & Friends Concert is on Facebook. To connect with Chamber Singers & Friends Concert, join Facebook today.

