Paris events calendar

Posted by 
Paris Post
Paris Post
 8 days ago

(PARIS, ID) Live events are coming to Paris.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paris:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OI0jX_0aT3iKsc00

Mountain Country at Conestoga Ranch

Garden City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 427 N. Paradise Parkway, Garden City, UT

Few things are as pleasant as a "glamping" experience up on Bear Lake at the Conestoga Ranch! How could one make it better? Bring in the sounds of Mountain Country! Make plans now to have a family...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nsleG_0aT3iKsc00

Vigil Reunion

Ovid, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Ovid, ID

Induction of new vigil candidates and fellowshipping and gathering of all Vigil members, young and old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTzam_0aT3iKsc00

Cache Bash MTB Race

Garden City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 40000 East, US-89, Garden City, UT

This is a cross country Mountain Bike race for all ages! Come out and enjoy a day at Beautiful Beaver Mountain Ski Resort! Space is limited, register early – includes a T-shirt -Little Riders $20...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DrBdd_0aT3iKsc00

Cody's Gastro Garage Car Show

Garden City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 88 S Bear Lake Blvd, Garden City, UT

Cody’s Gastro Garage is hosting their annual Car Show! Proceeds will fund Cody\'s scholarship fund for Bear Lake High and Rich High School. Free to the public. See their website for car entry fees...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBrBB_0aT3iKsc00

Garden City Raspberry Days Festival

Garden City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 579 Buttercup Blvd, Garden City, UT

The Garden City Raspberry Days Festival is a weekend full of fun activities. A large variety of booths at the park with continuous entertainment such as the Miss Berry Contest and a special...

ABOUT

With Paris Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

