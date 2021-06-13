Boles calendar: Coming events

(BOLES, AR) Boles is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Boles area:

Scott County's 1st Annual Flag Disposal Ceremony Waldron, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Join us as we respectfully dispose of retired USA flags and POW flags. Learn about what Flag Day means.

2021 Ouachita Bigfoot Festival & Conference Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 142 Polk Rd 185, Mena, AR

The 2021 Ouachita Bigfoot Festival and Conference is a three-day event located just outside of Mena, Arkansas, in the beautiful Ouachita Mountains. This three day festival will have live music...

Crystal Digging Wellness Retreat — 37 NORTH EXPEDITIONS Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 110 Polk Rd 62, Mena, AR

Surrounded by nature, join us for a weekend of intentional activities. From mining quartz crystals and yoga to meditation and an Unexplained Tour, you will connect internally, with nature and...

Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 203 8th St, Mena, AR

New Ways, Better Days For more information, call Lisa E. 479-243-3542

Justin Estes Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser Oden, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 135 School Dr, Oden, AR

Scholarship Fundraising Dinner 2021 We will be serving chili 4 ways: Traditional beef chili, Spicy beef Chili, White Chicken Chili, and Pork Chili Verde with Cornbread or Fritos, plus a topping...