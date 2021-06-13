Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boles, AR

Boles calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Boles Journal
Boles Journal
 8 days ago

(BOLES, AR) Boles is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Boles area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9afI_0aT3iJzt00

Scott County's 1st Annual Flag Disposal Ceremony

Waldron, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Join us as we respectfully dispose of retired USA flags and POW flags. Learn about what Flag Day means.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IkO1m_0aT3iJzt00

2021 Ouachita Bigfoot Festival & Conference

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 142 Polk Rd 185, Mena, AR

The 2021 Ouachita Bigfoot Festival and Conference is a three-day event located just outside of Mena, Arkansas, in the beautiful Ouachita Mountains. This three day festival will have live music...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5QgR_0aT3iJzt00

Crystal Digging Wellness Retreat — 37 NORTH EXPEDITIONS

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 110 Polk Rd 62, Mena, AR

Surrounded by nature, join us for a weekend of intentional activities. From mining quartz crystals and yoga to meditation and an Unexplained Tour, you will connect internally, with nature and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36v5Rw_0aT3iJzt00

Narcotics Anonymous Support Group

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 203 8th St, Mena, AR

New Ways, Better Days For more information, call Lisa E. 479-243-3542

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EEPoi_0aT3iJzt00

Justin Estes Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser

Oden, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 135 School Dr, Oden, AR

Scholarship Fundraising Dinner 2021 We will be serving chili 4 ways: Traditional beef chili, Spicy beef Chili, White Chicken Chili, and Pork Chili Verde with Cornbread or Fritos, plus a topping...

Learn More
Boles Journal

Boles Journal

Boles, AR
18
Followers
82
Post
330
Views
ABOUT

With Boles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boles, AR
City
Mena, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
City
Oden, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Jun#Ar#White Chicken Chili#Cornbread
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Yoga
Related
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
POTUSNBC News

Hard-liner Raisi's 'engineered' Iran election win entrenches conservative rule

Hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi’s win in Iran’s presidential election last weekend was an unsurprising end to a process that had long seemed geared toward entrenching conservative rule in the Islamic Republic. The 60-year-old ultraconservative sailed through to a landslide victory Saturday, capturing nearly 62 percent of the vote and...
TravelPosted by
CNN

US extends Covid-19 travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico

(CNN) — The United States has extended Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico until July 21, according to a tweet from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Sunday. "To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on...