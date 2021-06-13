Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake George, CO

Coming soon: Lake George events

Posted by 
Lake George Bulletin
Lake George Bulletin
 8 days ago

(LAKE GEORGE, CO) Lake George is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake George:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKPAk_0aT3iI7A00

Fly Fishing

Divide, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 21045 CO-67, Divide, CO

Learn the basics of fly-fishing with Volunteer Craig. 8 yrs and up. Equipment provided. Meet at Dragonfly Pond.

Learn More

Chuckwagon Dinner & Square Dancing!

Lake George, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Chuckwagon Dinners will be a hoot and hollerin' good time. Not only will your cowboy steak dinner be DEEELICIOUS but you will then have the time of your life kickin' up your heels to the music of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2gwJ_0aT3iI7A00

Colorado - Lake George Equestrian Yoga Trip

Lake George, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 801 Co Rd 453, Lake George, CO

Colorado - Lake George Equestrian Yoga Trip Spend a weekend with horses on a private guest ranch near Lake George, Colorado. Enjoy equestrian yoga, both mounted and unmounted, as well as scenic...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BwPcN_0aT3iI7A00

Pet Mosaic Fused Glass Workshop

Florissant, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Celebrate the life of your special friend with a fused glass mosaic. This is a glass-on-glass technique. Each piece will be kiln fired for 12 hours. All supplies provided including fun drinks and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1kVk_0aT3iI7A00

Four Mile BBQ

Florissant, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 8437 County Rd 11, Florissant, CO

Come join us for a community BBQ, Dance, Live Music and Fireworks. Concert Performance by "Sound Advice". www.soundadvicerocks.com Food plates with recommended donation of $15 for adults and $10...

Learn More
Lake George Bulletin

Lake George Bulletin

Lake George, CO
4
Followers
83
Post
281
Views
ABOUT

With Lake George Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Florissant, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Lake George, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy#Guest Ranch#Horses#Sun Jun#Deeelicious#Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Yoga
Related
Lake George, COPosted by
Lake George Bulletin

Saturday has sun for Lake George — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LAKE GEORGE, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lake George. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Lake George, COPosted by
Lake George Bulletin

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Lake George require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Customer Service Order Entry 2. Benefits Representative - Entry Level - Customer Service Experience 3. Truck Driver CDL A - No Experience Needed! 4. ASSEMBLER- ENTRY LEVEL 5. Sales Representative No Experience Required Full Benefits Paid Weekly 6. Sales Consultant 7. Entry Level Sales with Fast Growth - IMMEDIATE HIRE 8. Residential Construction Laborer/Carpenters Assistant