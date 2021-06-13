Coming soon: Lake George events

(LAKE GEORGE, CO) Lake George is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake George:

Fly Fishing Divide, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 21045 CO-67, Divide, CO

Learn the basics of fly-fishing with Volunteer Craig. 8 yrs and up. Equipment provided. Meet at Dragonfly Pond.

Chuckwagon Dinner & Square Dancing! Lake George, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Chuckwagon Dinners will be a hoot and hollerin' good time. Not only will your cowboy steak dinner be DEEELICIOUS but you will then have the time of your life kickin' up your heels to the music of...

Colorado - Lake George Equestrian Yoga Trip Lake George, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 801 Co Rd 453, Lake George, CO

Colorado - Lake George Equestrian Yoga Trip Spend a weekend with horses on a private guest ranch near Lake George, Colorado. Enjoy equestrian yoga, both mounted and unmounted, as well as scenic...

Pet Mosaic Fused Glass Workshop Florissant, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Celebrate the life of your special friend with a fused glass mosaic. This is a glass-on-glass technique. Each piece will be kiln fired for 12 hours. All supplies provided including fun drinks and...

Four Mile BBQ Florissant, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 8437 County Rd 11, Florissant, CO

Come join us for a community BBQ, Dance, Live Music and Fireworks. Concert Performance by "Sound Advice". www.soundadvicerocks.com Food plates with recommended donation of $15 for adults and $10...