Live events coming up in Butte

(BUTTE, NE) Live events are coming to Butte.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Butte:

South Dakota Enhanced Course in Platte SD! Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Come get your SD Enhanced! Bring your handgun, holster, 50 rounds, ear/eye protection and $125! This class is a ton of fun! You won’t be bored! For more details- Call/text us at 712-253-8810 Class...

50 Years (& 1 Day) Monowi, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

June 24, 1971 Elsie and her late husband Rudy opened the doors of Monowi Tavern. June 25, 2021 we will be celebrating 50 years and 1 day with Elsie! Please come, SURPRISE, and celebrate Elsie with...

Sip & Paint Jar Party Oneill, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 409 East Adams Street, O'Neill, NE 68763

Bring your own jar of alcohol or beverage of choice. We will provide jars of paint and alcohol inks for you to kick back and have fun.

Memorial service Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Find the obituary of Ruth Surat (1915 - 2020) from Platte, SD. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

605 Unity JAM Wagner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 PM

FREE EVENT !!! Jamboree of Art & Music to celebrate people of all ages and cultural backgrounds to promote unity in the 605 state. Vendor applications available on the East River Horizons Team...