Creede calendar: Events coming up

(CREEDE, CO) Creede is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Creede:

CREEDE WOODCARVERS RENDEZVOUS EVENT Creede, CO

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 410 S Main St, Creede, CO

When: July 10, 2021 – July 17, 2021 all-day Where: Creede Community Center, 503 W Willow Ck Rd, Creede, CO 81130 CREEDE WOODCARVERS RENDEZVOUS COLORADO EVENT 30th ANNUAL WOODCARVING EVENT JULY[...]

Dear Jack, Dear Louise Creede, CO

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 120 S Main St, Creede, CO

Falling in love at a distance... Although nearly 3,000 miles apart, when US Army doctor Jack Ludwig begins writing aspiring actress Louise Rabiner, sparks fly. This engaging and heartwarming...

An Iliad Creede, CO

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 124 N Main St, Creede, CO

Fated to repeat the ancient tale of the Trojan War throughout the centuries, our storyteller finds poetry, humor, inspiration, and sadness in this modern retelling of Homer’s classic.

Red Riding Hood Creede, CO

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 124 N Main St, Creede, CO

A fun, fast-paced retelling of a classic fairy tale... You’ve never seen Little Red Riding Hood, quite like this. Two actors with the stamina of marathon runners spin this classic...



Rocky Mtn. International Harvester Rendezvous Creede, CO

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Join us in Creede, Colorado at the Underground Mining mesuem for our 27th Annual IH Rendezvous. The RMIHR show is uniquely Colorado. The show spotlights IH vehicles and products in the heart of...