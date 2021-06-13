Cancel
Witter, AR

Events on the Witter calendar

 8 days ago

(WITTER, AR) Live events are coming to Witter.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Witter:

Hot Cocoa Crawl 2021

Springdale, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: West Emma Avenue, Springdale, AR 72764

Join us for the Downtown Springdale Hot Cocoa Crawl on Saturday, November 27, 2021!

Mountain Bike Camp for Girls (ages 9-13) Beginner Session: July 12-16

Springdale, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1153 Lake Fayetteville Rd, Springdale, AR 72764

Mountain Bike Camp for Girls (ages 9-13) - Introduction to mountain biking in a fun, safe, supportive environment

Seva 2021 — Circle Yoga Shala

Jasper, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: HC 70 Box 544, County Road 24, Jasper, AR

Week 1: Monday, June 21 - Friday, June 25, 2021 Week 2: Monday, June 28 - Friday, July 2, 2021 Week 3: Monday, July 5 - Friday, July 9, 2021 Week 4: Monday, July 12 - Friday, July 16, 2021 Arrive...

July Car Show

Jasper, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: 100 E Clark St, Jasper, AR

Wheels for Meals Auto Show Registration starts at 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Anything with Wheels can enter. $10.00 entry fee There will be One Trophy- we will be voting by change. More details when...

Live Lit Up * Canna Coach Tribe Retreat

Huntsville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

We love you, tribe! We are so thrilled to host our first Canna Coach tribe retreat! Come celebrate with us and experience transformation, joy, peace and laughter. We are so excited to bring...

Witter, AR
ABOUT

With Witter News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

