Bly events calendar

(BLY, OR) Live events are coming to Bly.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bly:

Malin Historical Society Meetings Malin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2115 Broadway St, Malin, OR

Rural Klamath Connects is a regional communication hub linking 5 rural communities in southeastern Klamath County, Oregon (Bonanza, Malin, Merrill) and northeastern Siskiyou County, California...

Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair Tulelake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 800 Main St, Tulelake, CA

09/09 to 09/12 2021 - Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair meta Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds, Tulelake , CA Entertainment: 3 stages - N,R,L (music types: FK Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 130 Juried: no...

Running Y DRK Run Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

This is going to be a challenging fun event for all ages and physical types. All proceeds to benefit the DRK Foundation located in Klamath Falls. The DRK helps anyone in the Klamath community in...

Tiny Might Strong 4-Week Summer Camp Tulelake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

A safe, inclusive place for all. Summer Camp 2021 is coming! Applications for this year’s TMS Summer Camp is now OPEN…spots are very limited, so register soon to get in on the fun. This year’s...

Food Bank Merrill, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 365 W Front St, Merrill, OR

Merrill/Malin Food Bank. Food boxes given away through Klamath/Lake County Food Banks at the Merrill Civic Center from 10am-12pm.