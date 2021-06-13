Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bly, OR

Bly events calendar

Posted by 
Bly News Flash
Bly News Flash
 8 days ago

(BLY, OR) Live events are coming to Bly.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bly:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0crtyA_0aT3iEaG00

Malin Historical Society Meetings

Malin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2115 Broadway St, Malin, OR

Rural Klamath Connects is a regional communication hub linking 5 rural communities in southeastern Klamath County, Oregon (Bonanza, Malin, Merrill) and northeastern Siskiyou County, California...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPHp6_0aT3iEaG00

Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair

Tulelake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 800 Main St, Tulelake, CA

09/09 to 09/12 2021 - Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair meta Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds, Tulelake , CA Entertainment: 3 stages - N,R,L (music types: FK Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 130 Juried: no...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vwSJi_0aT3iEaG00

Running Y DRK Run

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

This is going to be a challenging fun event for all ages and physical types. All proceeds to benefit the DRK Foundation located in Klamath Falls. The DRK helps anyone in the Klamath community in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8SuN_0aT3iEaG00

Tiny Might Strong 4-Week Summer Camp

Tulelake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

A safe, inclusive place for all. Summer Camp 2021 is coming! Applications for this year’s TMS Summer Camp is now OPEN…spots are very limited, so register soon to get in on the fun. This year’s...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myPbZ_0aT3iEaG00

Food Bank

Merrill, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 365 W Front St, Merrill, OR

Merrill/Malin Food Bank. Food boxes given away through Klamath/Lake County Food Banks at the Merrill Civic Center from 10am-12pm.

Learn More
Bly News Flash

Bly News Flash

Bly, OR
1
Followers
71
Post
230
Views
ABOUT

With Bly News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bly, OR
City
Klamath Falls, OR
County
Klamath County, OR
State
California State
State
Oregon State
City
Malin, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Butte#Rural Communities#Rural Klamath Connects#The Drk Foundation#Sun Jul 07#Merrill Malin Food Bank#The Merrill Civic Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Bank
Related
Casper, WYPosted by
Casper Updates

Casper events coming up

1. Casper Mountain Music Festival - First United Methodist Church; 2. Bow Bum Archery Tournament; 3. Conor Jacobson; 4. Beartrap Summer Festival; 5. Livestock Judging Camp 2021;
Atlanta, IDPosted by
Atlanta Post

Coming soon: Atlanta events

1. Pine Off-Road Stampede 2021!; 2. Jeff Crosby Band! LIVE AT THE GOLD MINE!; 3. Boise Front Trail Run; 4. Noble Holt and Captain SNAFU! HOT AUGUST NIGHTS! Trailer Park Stage Style!; 5. Fall Fun Trail Ride - 12th Annual;
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas events coming up

1. IAMAW District 141 2021 Committee Conference; 2. Micah Montague's 50th Birthday Weekend in Las Vegas; 3. 2021 Life is Beautiful; 4. APOLLO NIGHT FEAT EZMIL & HBOM; 5. "Kids Matter Too" Dance Party with Maggie May Cares Fdn (Las Vegas, NV);
Rock Springs, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Mobile Pantry Truck coming to distribute food in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Food Banks of the Rockies’ Mobile Pantry Truck will be in Rock Springs to distribute food on Saturday, June 19. The truck will be at the Sweetwater County Events Complex, and distribution will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to Sweetwater County Emergency Management.