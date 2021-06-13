Fargo calendar: What's coming up

(FARGO, GA) Fargo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fargo area:

Nail Design 101 Magazine Make-Up & Natural Hair Collaboration Lake City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 438 Florida 247, Lake City, FL 32055

"Collaboration" YES this will be a Expo of the master minds coming together. Nail Techs, Make-Up Artist and Natural Hair Stylist.

1st Annual Adult Prom Lake City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 490 Northwest Lake Jeffery Road, Lake City, FL 32055

1st Annual Adult Prom A 21+ Event Theme: Red Carpet, One Night Only

Adult Bible Study Homerville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:25 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Come study the word together as we dive into the early church history through the book of Acts. All Church

2021 Cruise-in White Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Cruise on in for a great time with other car fans. Billy Bon's on Hwy 41, North of I-10.