Live events on the horizon in Everglades City

(EVERGLADES CITY, FL) Live events are coming to Everglades City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Everglades City:

Wellivate Yoga Naples, FL

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 681 11th Street Southwest, Naples, FL 34117

Come join us at Aldea Farms for the first Wellivate Yoga Event on June 26th at 11:30am for a donation based yoga class.

Meditate with the Wolves Naples, FL

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1161 27th Street Southwest, Naples, FL 34117

Join Penelope Jean Hayes for a private walk through the sanctuary to meet and commune with the animals in guided meditation.

Killing Mr. Watson Chokoloskee, FL

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 360 Mamie Street, Chokoloskee, FL 34138

Re-enactment of "Killing Mr. Watson" at the historic Smallwood Store plus food, music, auction to benefit to benefit Save the ECity Bank.

SAVE the ECity Bank MUSIC FESTIVAL Everglades City, FL

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 West Broadway, Everglades City, FL 34139

MUSIC FESTIVAL to benefit "Save the Bank of Everglades Building" campaign. Well-known local musicians donating their talent plus an auction.

Book Stay & Play Adventure Everglades City, FL

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 605 Buckner Ave N, Everglades City, FL

Wooten’s Stay & Play Adventure Traveling to Wooten’s and need a place to stay? Wooten’s Stay & Play Adventure includes all you need to have a fun and relaxing trip to Everglades City! Start your...