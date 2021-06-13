Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Everglades City, FL

Live events on the horizon in Everglades City

Posted by 
Everglades City Journal
Everglades City Journal
 8 days ago

(EVERGLADES CITY, FL) Live events are coming to Everglades City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Everglades City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0beKRa_0aT3iCoo00

Wellivate Yoga

Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 681 11th Street Southwest, Naples, FL 34117

Come join us at Aldea Farms for the first Wellivate Yoga Event on June 26th at 11:30am for a donation based yoga class.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezAxl_0aT3iCoo00

Meditate with the Wolves

Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1161 27th Street Southwest, Naples, FL 34117

Join Penelope Jean Hayes for a private walk through the sanctuary to meet and commune with the animals in guided meditation.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbH3J_0aT3iCoo00

Killing Mr. Watson

Chokoloskee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 360 Mamie Street, Chokoloskee, FL 34138

Re-enactment of "Killing Mr. Watson" at the historic Smallwood Store plus food, music, auction to benefit to benefit Save the ECity Bank.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBH0Z_0aT3iCoo00

SAVE the ECity Bank MUSIC FESTIVAL

Everglades City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 West Broadway, Everglades City, FL 34139

MUSIC FESTIVAL to benefit "Save the Bank of Everglades Building" campaign. Well-known local musicians donating their talent plus an auction.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244Rfh_0aT3iCoo00

Book Stay & Play Adventure

Everglades City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 605 Buckner Ave N, Everglades City, FL

Wooten’s Stay & Play Adventure Traveling to Wooten’s and need a place to stay? Wooten’s Stay & Play Adventure includes all you need to have a fun and relaxing trip to Everglades City! Start your...

Learn More
Everglades City Journal

Everglades City Journal

Everglades City, FL
5
Followers
84
Post
273
Views
ABOUT

With Everglades City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Everglades City, FL
City
Naples, FL
City
Chokoloskee, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Music Festival#West Broadway#Sun Jun#Save#Stay Play Adventure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Yoga
Related
Everglades City, FLPosted by
Everglades City Journal

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Everglades City

(EVERGLADES CITY, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Everglades City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Everglades City, FLPosted by
Everglades City Journal

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Everglades City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Everglades City: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Guard; 3. Computer Technician; 4. Lead Carpenter; 5. Patient Services Coordinator; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits; 7. Trial Assistant; 8. Customer Service Representative; 9. OTR Solo and Team Drivers Wanted up to .80 cpm and $20,000 sign on bonus; 10. Urgent Class B Driver, Ready Mix Local, Home Daily, Quick Start;
Everglades City, FLPosted by
Everglades City Journal

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Everglades City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Everglades City: 1. Account Executive; 2. Hygienist; 3. Real Estate Marketing Director; 4. Insurance Sales Representative; 5. Office Manager; 6. Customer Service Representative; 7. Solid Waste Specialist; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits; 10. Administrative Assistant;
Everglades City, FLPosted by
Everglades City Journal

Job alert: These Everglades City jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Everglades City: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 2. Bilingual Receptionist (English and Spanish); 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Demolition Worker - $12-15/Hour; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 6. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/23/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $55,000-$65,000/Year - Great Benefits; 8. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 9. Certified Dental Assistant EFDA; 10. Administrative Assistant;