Grand Portage calendar: Events coming up

(GRAND PORTAGE, MN) Grand Portage is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grand Portage:

Plein Air Grand Marais Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 115 W Wisconsin St, Grand Marais, MN

Plein Air Grand Marais is a nearly two decade tradition bringing outdoor painters to the North Shore of Lake Superior for a week of painting, competition, learning, and camaraderie. Beginning in...

Fleetwood Maki Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 601 MN-61, Grand Marais, MN

Live Music Outdoors @ The Birch Terrace Featuring Gary Croft, Snuffy Smith, Steve Johnson, Al Oikari and Joe Luoma

Google Forms Workshop Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:15 PM

Address: 300 W 3rd St, Grand Marais, MN

Google Sheets Workshop June 29 | 5:15pm-6:15pm | Zoom $20 *100% and 50% Scholarships Available Presenter: Ben Sondgeroth, Regional Educational Technology Coordinator Register at...

Swedish Folk Painting Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Swedish Folk Painting, often referred to as “dalmalning” actually consists of several different painting styles based on region, subject, and artist. In this course we will discuss several of...

ServSafe Food Manager Certification Renewal Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 300 W 3rd St, Grand Marais, MN

This training is designed to fulfill requirements for Minnesota state and local health departments. https://www.servsafe.com/ServSafe-Manager