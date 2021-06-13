Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Portage, MN

Grand Portage calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Grand Portage News Watch
Grand Portage News Watch
 8 days ago

(GRAND PORTAGE, MN) Grand Portage is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grand Portage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MeiPC_0aT3iBw500

Plein Air Grand Marais

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 115 W Wisconsin St, Grand Marais, MN

Plein Air Grand Marais is a nearly two decade tradition bringing outdoor painters to the North Shore of Lake Superior for a week of painting, competition, learning, and camaraderie. Beginning in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TnRIj_0aT3iBw500

Fleetwood Maki

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 601 MN-61, Grand Marais, MN

Live Music Outdoors @ The Birch Terrace Featuring Gary Croft, Snuffy Smith, Steve Johnson, Al Oikari and Joe Luoma

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APXXQ_0aT3iBw500

Google Forms Workshop

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:15 PM

Address: 300 W 3rd St, Grand Marais, MN

Google Sheets Workshop June 29 | 5:15pm-6:15pm | Zoom $20 *100% and 50% Scholarships Available Presenter: Ben Sondgeroth, Regional Educational Technology Coordinator Register at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fkmp2_0aT3iBw500

Swedish Folk Painting

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Swedish Folk Painting, often referred to as “dalmalning” actually consists of several different painting styles based on region, subject, and artist. In this course we will discuss several of...

Learn More

ServSafe Food Manager Certification Renewal

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 300 W 3rd St, Grand Marais, MN

This training is designed to fulfill requirements for Minnesota state and local health departments. https://www.servsafe.com/ServSafe-Manager

Learn More
Grand Portage News Watch

Grand Portage News Watch

Grand Portage, MN
2
Followers
58
Post
69
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Portage News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Grand Marais, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Grand Marais, MN
City
Grand Portage, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Croft
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#W Wisconsin St#Mn Plein Air Grand Marais#Sun Jun#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
News Break
Paintings
Related
Grand Portage, MNPosted by
Grand Portage News Watch

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Grand Portage

(GRAND PORTAGE, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grand Portage. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Grand Portage, MNPosted by
Grand Portage News Watch

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(GRAND PORTAGE, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grand Portage. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.