What’s up Flasher: Local events calendar

(FLASHER, ND) Flasher is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Flasher:

Let it Pour! paint pours! Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 214 W Main St, Mandan, ND

Buggies-N-Blues Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

A highly anticipated event, Buggies-N-Blues draws thousands of spectators onto Main Street for a classic car show, live music, merchandise and food vendors.

Planes and Pancakes 2021 Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 4470 ND-6 # 46, Mandan, ND

Celebration of Life Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Paul R. Shannon, 93, Bismarck, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. Cremation has taken place per his wishes. Inurnment will be at the ND...

Super Saturday Family Event Mandan, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 14th Street Northeast, Mandan, ND 58554

Celebrate dads at the Super Saturday 1K/5K Family Walk run!