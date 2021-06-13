Cancel
Flasher, ND

What’s up Flasher: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Flasher Journal
Flasher Journal
 8 days ago

(FLASHER, ND) Flasher is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Flasher:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKw12_0aT3iA3M00

Let it Pour! paint pours!

Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 214 W Main St, Mandan, ND

Let it Pour! paint pours! at Lifeless Arts, 214 west main street, Mandan, ND, US 58554, Mandan, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 09:00 am to 06:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WtGr6_0aT3iA3M00

Buggies-N-Blues

Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

A highly anticipated event, Buggies-N-Blues draws thousands of spectators onto Main Street for a classic car show, live music, merchandise and food vendors.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19sU8r_0aT3iA3M00

Planes and Pancakes 2021

Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 4470 ND-6 # 46, Mandan, ND

Planes and Pancakes 2021 at Mandan Municipal Airport, 4470 Hwy 6 building 46, Mandan, ND, US 58554, Mandan, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 08:00 am to 11:30 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R64Bg_0aT3iA3M00

Celebration of Life

Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Paul R. Shannon, 93, Bismarck, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. Cremation has taken place per his wishes. Inurnment will be at the ND...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PNwE1_0aT3iA3M00

Super Saturday Family Event

Mandan, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 14th Street Northeast, Mandan, ND 58554

Celebrate dads at the Super Saturday 1K/5K Family Walk run!

Learn More
Flasher Journal

Flasher Journal

Flasher, ND
