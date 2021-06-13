Springview calendar: Coming events

(SPRINGVIEW, NE) Springview is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Springview:

Gregory Fun Run/Walk 2021 Gregory, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 222 Main St, Gregory, SD

Join us for the annual Avera sponsored July Fun Run/Walk. This years event will be held Saturday, July 3rd, 2021 @ 8:00AM. 2 Mile Walk or Run and 10K run events. Top place prizes awarded per age...

Brown County Fair and Rodeo Ainsworth, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 606 E 4th St, Ainsworth, NE

Every Labor Day Weekend, cowboys and cowgirls from Nebraska and nearby states compete in the MSRA/NSRA sanctioned three day rodeo. The Brown County Fair has been providing entertainment and...

Board Meeting Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 324 N Main St, Valentine, NE

The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Valentine Public Library will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 as planned at 4:30 p.m. in the Library Meeting room for the purpose of conducting...

Canoeing the Niobrara River Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Canoeing the Niobrara River at Niobrara River, Valentine Ne..., Valentine, United States on Wed Aug 04 2021 at 07:00 am to Sat Aug 07 2021 at 07:00 pm

Sandhills Ranch Expo - 2021 Bassett, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: Bassett, NE

Sandhills Ranch Expo 2021 in Bassett Nebraska at the fairgrounds. The Sandhills Ranch Expo provides an affordable ranch - oriented trade show that exhibits state-of-the-art products and services...