Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springview, NE

Springview calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Springview News Watch
Springview News Watch
 8 days ago

(SPRINGVIEW, NE) Springview is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Springview:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05SSoE_0aT3i9Fs00

Gregory Fun Run/Walk 2021

Gregory, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 222 Main St, Gregory, SD

Join us for the annual Avera sponsored July Fun Run/Walk. This years event will be held Saturday, July 3rd, 2021 @ 8:00AM. 2 Mile Walk or Run and 10K run events. Top place prizes awarded per age...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJHHs_0aT3i9Fs00

Brown County Fair and Rodeo

Ainsworth, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 606 E 4th St, Ainsworth, NE

Every Labor Day Weekend, cowboys and cowgirls from Nebraska and nearby states compete in the MSRA/NSRA sanctioned three day rodeo. The Brown County Fair has been providing entertainment and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqpOw_0aT3i9Fs00

Board Meeting

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 324 N Main St, Valentine, NE

The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Valentine Public Library will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 as planned at 4:30 p.m. in the Library Meeting room for the purpose of conducting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4rpe_0aT3i9Fs00

Canoeing the Niobrara River

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Canoeing the Niobrara River at Niobrara River, Valentine Ne..., Valentine, United States on Wed Aug 04 2021 at 07:00 am to Sat Aug 07 2021 at 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h5iwh_0aT3i9Fs00

Sandhills Ranch Expo - 2021

Bassett, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: Bassett, NE

Sandhills Ranch Expo 2021 in Bassett Nebraska at the fairgrounds. The Sandhills Ranch Expo provides an affordable ranch - oriented trade show that exhibits state-of-the-art products and services...

Learn More
Springview News Watch

Springview News Watch

Springview, NE
1
Followers
68
Post
55
Views
ABOUT

With Springview News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valentine, NE
City
Springview, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Ainsworth, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Art#Mile Walk#Live Events#The Brown County Fair#Ne Sandhills Ranch Expo#The Sandhills Ranch Expo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related