Murdo, SD

Murdo events coming up

Posted by 
Murdo Updates
Murdo Updates
 8 days ago

(MURDO, SD) Murdo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Murdo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hKqNT_0aT3i7UQ00

Yappy Hour

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 325 Hustan Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Drifters Bar & Grille: 4 – 7pm Paws Animal Rescue Fundraiser on the Patio. 605-220-5014

Summer Patio Session

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 325 Hustan Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Drifters Bar & Grille: 7 – 10pm Free Live Music on the Patio. 605-220-5014

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08khok_0aT3i7UQ00

Horse Nations Indian Relay Races

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 Casey Tibbs St, Fort Pierre, SD

Tickets: $20 Advance tickets and sponsorships available on web site: horsenationsindianrelay.com Contact: Diana 307-752-8101 Fort Pierre, SD Sioux Nation Challenge – September 18th, 19th

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422J9v_0aT3i7UQ00

Tales on the River

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 910 N Deadwood St, Fort Pierre, SD

Every Thursday evening from June 3 to August 26 (except for July 1), The Short Grass Arts Council will be presenting Tales on the River at the Moose Lodge in Ft. Pierre, SD. Short Grass Arts...

Fort Pierre Fourth of July Roundup and Rodeo

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 310 Casey Tibbs St, Fort Pierre, SD

The 95th Annual Fort Pierre Fourth of July Roundup and Rodeo will be held on Saturday, July 3rd – Sunday, July 4th, 2021 in Fort Pierre, South Dakota. This Fort Pierre rodeo is held at Stanley...

Murdo, SD
ABOUT

With Murdo Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

