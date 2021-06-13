What’s up Lilliwaup: Local events calendar

(LILLIWAUP, WA) Lilliwaup is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lilliwaup:

Chris Eakes Live at Mosquito Fleet Winery Belfair, WA

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 21 NE Old Belfair Hwy, Belfair, WA

Chris Eakes is a well traveled musician who is bringing his "All Request Live Show" to Mosquito Fleet Winery! Come enjoy some amazing wines, great atmosphere, and a night with Chris!

Lena Lake - Intermediate Hike {self guided} Hoodsport, WA

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: N Hamma Hamma Rd, Hoodsport, WA

Details Lena Lake: Miles: 7.2miles roundtrip Elevation Gain: 1300 ft Highest Point: 2000 ft This is a forested hike that will end at a look out of Lena Lake. The Lookout is a rocky spot to eat...

› WPPA Meeting Union, WA

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 10 E Alderbrook Dr, Union, WA

Tentative 2021 Directors’ Seminar Agenda Wednesday, July 7, 2021 8:00 am - Breakfast 9:00 - 11:45 am - General Session 12:00 pm - Lunch 1:00 - 4:45 pm - General Session 5:00 pm - Reception...

Men's Club – Odd or Even (H&H at Riverside) Union, WA

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 330 E Country Club Drive East, Union, WA

Wednesday & Friday competitions are $5. Players are required to select a tee set when signing in to play. Separate prize pots will be awarded based on a minimum of 5 players per tee set. On...

Mindful Movement Belfair, WA

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 600 NE Roessel Rd, Belfair, WA

Full Series Registration: $12/class Single Class Registration: $15/class This class offers the space to get grounded and connect with your self and the earth through mindfulness, breath work and...