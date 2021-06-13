Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lilliwaup, WA

What’s up Lilliwaup: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Lilliwaup Daily
Lilliwaup Daily
 8 days ago

(LILLIWAUP, WA) Lilliwaup is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lilliwaup:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07J0aK_0aT3i5iy00

Chris Eakes Live at Mosquito Fleet Winery

Belfair, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 21 NE Old Belfair Hwy, Belfair, WA

Chris Eakes is a well traveled musician who is bringing his "All Request Live Show" to Mosquito Fleet Winery! Come enjoy some amazing wines, great atmosphere, and a night with Chris!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTunt_0aT3i5iy00

Lena Lake - Intermediate Hike {self guided}

Hoodsport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: N Hamma Hamma Rd, Hoodsport, WA

Details Lena Lake: Miles: 7.2miles roundtrip Elevation Gain: 1300 ft Highest Point: 2000 ft This is a forested hike that will end at a look out of Lena Lake. The Lookout is a rocky spot to eat...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8xaU_0aT3i5iy00

› WPPA Meeting

Union, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 10 E Alderbrook Dr, Union, WA

Tentative 2021 Directors’ Seminar Agenda Wednesday, July 7, 2021 8:00 am - Breakfast 9:00 - 11:45 am - General Session 12:00 pm - Lunch 1:00 - 4:45 pm - General Session 5:00 pm - Reception...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPI7U_0aT3i5iy00

Men’s Club – Odd or Even (H&H at Riverside)

Union, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 330 E Country Club Drive East, Union, WA

Wednesday & Friday competitions are $5. Players are required to select a tee set when signing in to play. Separate prize pots will be awarded based on a minimum of 5 players per tee set. On...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjlhM_0aT3i5iy00

Mindful Movement

Belfair, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 600 NE Roessel Rd, Belfair, WA

Full Series Registration: $12/class Single Class Registration: $15/class This class offers the space to get grounded and connect with your self and the earth through mindfulness, breath work and...

Learn More
Lilliwaup Daily

Lilliwaup Daily

Lilliwaup, WA
4
Followers
81
Post
300
Views
ABOUT

With Lilliwaup Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfair, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Lilliwaup, WA
City
Union, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Earth#Stand Up Comedy#Ne#Hoodsport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lilliwaup, WAPosted by
Lilliwaup Daily

Lilliwaup-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Sweet Seabeck home and acreage! You appreciate the country setting of this gated lane and its dead end privacy. Upon entry you are greeted by tall ceilings + natural sky light. Attractive open floor plan from living to dining to kitchen: Slider out to a large entertainment deck w panoramic views of acreage, evergreens + peek-a-boos of the Olympic Mtns and a unique, enclosed sun room to enjoy the views all year round! Remodeled Kitchen w quartz counters, main level hardwood floors, newer ext + int paint, carpet and updated baths + fixtures. Spacious Master and bath w W/I closet. Cozy wood stove. Huge level land area w fire pit + chicken coop. Large garage w shelving/cabinets + tons of extra parking. Front fenced area for critters or garden.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dana Post, Keller Williams - Gig Harbor at 253-851-4511</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwS2VsbGVyJTIwV2lsbGlhbXMlMjBSZWFsdHklMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtS1ctMTE3MDE0ODElMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Meander along the Hood Canal Water Way to a Hide-away-Cottage on a Hill with a filtered Water View. Enjoy the large private lot and end to end spacious Covered Patio ready for a Party! Covered Hot Tub! Newly Remodeled Kitchen-Great room concept w/Dinning & Wood stove. Large office w/Full Bath off the Entry. Back door leads to an Extra Bedroom and Bath off the garage perfect for your overnight guest. Long lasting Gambrel Metal Roof & Entry. Room for gardens and lots of parking for a Boat or RV. Garage shop ready for all your tools. Satellite TV and Internet! County just changed to new address from 312686 Hwy 101<p><strong>For open house information, contact Julie and Kent Berryman, Keller Williams - Gig Harbor at 253-851-4511</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwS2VsbGVyJTIwV2lsbGlhbXMlMjBSZWFsdHklMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtS1ctMTE3MDUxMTAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>