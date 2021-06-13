Live events on the horizon in Browning

(BROWNING, MO) Live events are coming to Browning.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Browning:

Art in the Park Trenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 611 E 9th St, Trenton, MO

Beginning at 9:00 AM, our local downtown merchants will be sponsoring sidewalk sales. Be sure to include plenty of time in your day to browse their bargains and thank them for their participation...

Cornhole Tournament Brookfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1140 W Helm St, Brookfield, MO

Description Cornhole Double Elimination Tournament with Brookfield Elks Lodge. Located on Wood Street (in front of the Elks) | Cash Prizes Will Be Awarded Location Brookfield Elks Lodge

Annual Fish Fry and Movie Trenton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 611 E 9th St, Trenton, MO

Please help support the Trenton Rotary Club at their Annual Fish Fry and Movie at the Rock Barn. *All you can eat fish dinner with desert. Dinner served 5:00pm - 7:00pm *Free outdoor movie at dusk...

Visitation Green City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2 W 5th St, Green City, MO

Here is Loise Loretta Gunn’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on June 3, 2021, at the age of 55, Loise Loretta Gunn of Green City, Missouri, born...

doTERRA Aromatouch Training Heppenheim (Sonntag) Humphreys, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Address: Rhönstraße 2, 64646 Heppenheim (Bergstraße)

Die AromaTouch Technique ist eine einfache und leicht zu erlernende Methode, um die 100% natürlichen ätherischen Öle von doTERRA anzuwenden.