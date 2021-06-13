Cancel
Leopold, MO

Leopold events coming up

Leopold News Watch
 8 days ago

(LEOPOLD, MO) Live events are lining up on the Leopold calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Leopold area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JgqfK_0aT3i3xW00

Men's Morning Bible Study

Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Join Pastor Bryan as dive deep into the Bible on Monday mornings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SeSye_0aT3i3xW00

National Fossil Day Celebration at BCMNH

Marble Hill, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 209 Mayfield Dr, Marble Hill, MO

Fossil ID and presentation on Volcanoes in Missouri by Geology Professor Michael Fix at 2:00pm. Native American relics ID and hands on primitive skills demonstrations with Arrowhead Fred Bollinger...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YfB3_0aT3i3xW00

Farmers' Market at Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In

Chaffee, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 272 Drive-In Lane, Chaffee, MO

Food event in Chaffee, MO by Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In on Saturday, June 26 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXvXH_0aT3i3xW00

26th annual Advance Labor day car show

Advance, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

26th annual Advance Labor day car and bike show . Registration starts at 7AM and judging will start at 12:00. If you have any more questions just call Leo Sticht at 5735761166

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q1bLA_0aT3i3xW00

Fault Line @ Jackson Octoberfest

Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 101-137 E Main St, Jackson, MO

Fault Line @ Jackson Octoberfest er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við Fault Line @ Jackson Octoberfest, kom á Facebook nú.

Leopold, MO
ABOUT

With Leopold News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(LEOPOLD, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Leopold. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.