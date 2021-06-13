Leopold events coming up

(LEOPOLD, MO) Live events are lining up on the Leopold calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Leopold area:

Men's Morning Bible Study Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Join Pastor Bryan as dive deep into the Bible on Monday mornings.

National Fossil Day Celebration at BCMNH Marble Hill, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 209 Mayfield Dr, Marble Hill, MO

Fossil ID and presentation on Volcanoes in Missouri by Geology Professor Michael Fix at 2:00pm. Native American relics ID and hands on primitive skills demonstrations with Arrowhead Fred Bollinger...

Farmers' Market at Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In Chaffee, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 272 Drive-In Lane, Chaffee, MO

Food event in Chaffee, MO by Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In on Saturday, June 26 2021

26th annual Advance Labor day car show Advance, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

26th annual Advance Labor day car and bike show . Registration starts at 7AM and judging will start at 12:00. If you have any more questions just call Leo Sticht at 5735761166

Fault Line @ Jackson Octoberfest Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 101-137 E Main St, Jackson, MO

