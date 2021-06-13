Cancel
Mexican Hat, UT

Live events coming up in Mexican Hat

Mexican Hat News Watch
Mexican Hat News Watch
 8 days ago

(MEXICAN HAT, UT) Live events are coming to Mexican Hat.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mexican Hat area:

Heroic San Juan River Trip

Bluff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

BOEC and the Telluride Adaptive Sports Program bring you the Heroic San Juan River Trip for military veterans who have sustained a traumatic brain injury, or other debilitating injury, in the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34E2WR_0aT3i1C400

Collaborate, Meet, & Work Remotely

Monument Valley, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4 Rock Door Canyon Road, Oljato-Monument Valley, UT 84536

Learn about tools that can help you work and stay productive no matter where you are. Plus, get tips on more free online resources.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDcZJ_0aT3i1C400

Learn the Basics of Google Gmail

Monument Valley, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 4 Rock Door Canyon Road, Oljato-Monument Valley, UT 84536

Gmail, students will learn the basic components of Gmail to prepare for the G Suite certification exam.

ABOUT

With Mexican Hat News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

