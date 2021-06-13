What’s up Dickinson Center: Local events calendar

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Home has spacious rooms with solid flooring. There are two large living rooms, with a stone fireplace in main living area. Spacious dining room with ample storage and kitchen with attached pantry. The main foyer has a beautiful staircase leading to large bedrooms on upper floor. Home has combination wood and oil hot air heating unit. Large back yard for children to play in. There is a large storage barn, with unique older features, can be used as a garage. Home has shared well and is in need of some TLC.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Thomas MacDonald, Langlois-Yando Realty at 518-483-7243</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great home for first time home buyers! Conveniently located in the heart of North Bangor, minutes from Malone. The home has a one car attached garage, large bedroom closets and on demand hot water! Some updates to the electrical and plumbing have been made. Nice home at a great price!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lisa Coryea, Marshall Realty at 518-483-2400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This charming log cabin, nestled on a secluded dead end road, has a great deal to offer. Has been family owned and well maintained for over 40 years. Located on the St. Regis river across from the High Peaks winery and within proximity to 4 State forests, offering plenty of outdoor activities. Upon entering the Adirondack style home you will find wood working through out. The main floor consists of an open concept living, dining, and kitchen space with a propane fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Down the hall there are three ample size bedrooms, one with an on suit, and a full bathroom. The large full finished Basement offers a Family area, Rec area, Laundry space and storage room. Outside there are several out buildings, including storage sheds and a quaint old barn. A two stall log cabin garage also has a finished room above with private access. Could be used as a guest space or professional studio. The 2.5 to 3 acre property has a gazebo over looking the river and a brick patio surrounded by flowers, apple and lilac trees. Whether you wish to sit, on the front porch and watch the wild life, around the sandstone fireplace outback, or the swing down by the river. You can enjoy the stunning views of this property year round.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sarah Williamson, LaValley Real Estate at 315-268-0800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Lake Front Cottage - Located on Beautiful Lake Ozonia, this getaway cottage was built by the current owners in 2000-2001. In addition to the interior knotty pine decor and open beam ceilings, the lake front screen porch offers many peaceful evenings relaxing while the sun sets. There is a side deck for relaxing and dining which also looks directly at the waterfront. The main floor offers a propane heater/fireplace with a full bedroom and full bath, in addition to the living room, kitchen and dining area. Upstairs offers three bedrooms with a half bath and all have lake views. In addition to a floating dock, the property has ample parking for family and guests and contains two large storage sheds. Upkeep has been priority one and the entire property is in first class condition.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kenneth Garwood Jr., Nikki Coates & Associates LLC at 315-265-4303</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>