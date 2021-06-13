Cancel
Dickinson Center, NY

What's up Dickinson Center: Local events calendar

Dickinson Center News Alert
Dickinson Center News Alert
 8 days ago

(DICKINSON CENTER, NY) Live events are lining up on the Dickinson Center calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dickinson Center:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xBzMS_0aT3i0JL00

BLOOM

Malone, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 410 E Main St, Malone, NY

Call for Art. Bloom, a themed exhibit at the Downtown Artist Cellar in Malone, NY.

Learn More

Playing With Pure Color – Downtown Artist Cellar

Malone, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 410 E Main St, Malone, NY

Join Downtown Artist Cellar for an inclusive pastel art exhibit […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VbRSk_0aT3i0JL00

Walk In Pride Friday

Malone, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 3276 us, state route 11, Malone, NY

Walk In Pride Friday at Inkuisitions, 3276 US 11, Malone, NY, US 12953, Malone, United States on Fri Jun 25 2021 at 10:00 am to 06:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08H48S_0aT3i0JL00

FORE the Arts — Foothills Art Society

Malone, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 79 Golf Course Rd, Malone, NY

Join our golf tournament benefitting Foothills Art Society! Registration begins July 1 through the Malone Golf Club. Shotgun start. Fees include 18 holes of golf, cart fees and dinner and a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dAIF_0aT3i0JL00

Franklin County Fair

Malone, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 606 E Main St, Malone, NY

11 am: Cattle in Place - Colored Breeds 7 pm: Roots and Boots Click Here For Tickets

Learn More
ABOUT

With Dickinson Center News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

