What’s up Dickinson Center: Local events calendar
(DICKINSON CENTER, NY) Live events are lining up on the Dickinson Center calendar.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dickinson Center:
Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:00 PM
Address: 410 E Main St, Malone, NY
Call for Art. Bloom, a themed exhibit at the Downtown Artist Cellar in Malone, NY.
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM
Address: 410 E Main St, Malone, NY
Join Downtown Artist Cellar for an inclusive pastel art exhibit […]
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 3276 us, state route 11, Malone, NY
Walk In Pride Friday at Inkuisitions, 3276 US 11, Malone, NY, US 12953, Malone, United States on Fri Jun 25 2021 at 10:00 am to 06:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 79 Golf Course Rd, Malone, NY
Join our golf tournament benefitting Foothills Art Society! Registration begins July 1 through the Malone Golf Club. Shotgun start. Fees include 18 holes of golf, cart fees and dinner and a...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 606 E Main St, Malone, NY
11 am: Cattle in Place - Colored Breeds 7 pm: Roots and Boots Click Here For Tickets