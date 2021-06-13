Cancel
New Market, IN

Live events coming up in New Market

New Market Bulletin
New Market Bulletin
 8 days ago

(NEW MARKET, IN) New Market is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Market:

Celebration of life

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 107 N Grant Ave, Crawfordsville, IN

Here is Janet Clahan’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Janet Clahan of Crawfordsville, Indiana, born in Scottsburg...

Cosmic Tutus & More @ Crawfordsville Farmers Market

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 W Pike St, Crawfordsville, IN

Come visit us at the Crawfordsville Farmers Market Saturdays May-October! Located in Booth 18 Event Venue & Nearby Stays

Strawberry Festival 2021

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 212 S Water St, Crawfordsville, IN

About Crawfordsville Strawberry FestivalCar show, tractor show, children's activities, arts and crafts, food, tennis and softball tournaments, 4k run, national entertainment acts on Friday and...

Crawfordsville Single Mom Day of Fun- Crawfordsville, IN

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1001 Whitlock Ave, Crawfordsville, IN

Saturday, 8/18/2021, 3pm – Crawfordsville Single Mom Day of Fun Location: Boys & Girls Club of Montgomery, 1001 Whitlock Ave., Crawfordsville, IN 47933 Join single moms from across Montgomery...

Donnie Baker

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Address: 221 S Washington St, Crawfordsville, IN

Donnie Baker at Crawfordsville Masonic Temple Center in Crawfordsville, IN on Sun, Jul 18, 2021 @ 3:30am

