Mcclusky, ND

Live events Mcclusky — what’s coming up

Mcclusky Post
 8 days ago

(MCCLUSKY, ND) Live events are lining up on the Mcclusky calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mcclusky:

Senate Republican Golf Tournament

Washburn, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1156 US-83, Washburn, ND

Tournament will be held at Painted Woods Golf Course in Washburn, ND.\n

Raw Sugar @ Krafty's Bar & Grill

Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 715 Lincoln Ave, Harvey, ND

Come out and DANCE Harvey for a show by Raw Sugar at Krafty's, your favorite little band to dance to. Gonna be lots of fun, per usual!!

Termpro.com Car Stereo Competition

Underwood, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Car Stereo Competition: June 26 2021, Team Frantic Frequencies Midsummer Classic, Underwood MT USA - Formats Offered: Outlaw SPL, Street Beat, Port Wars, Bass Battles, Sound Quality

Luke Combs: What You See Is What You Get Tour 2021

Anamoose, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Luke Combs: What You See Is What You Get Tour 2021 at North America, Anamoose, United States on Fri Jun 11 2021 at 07:00 am to Sun Jun 13 2021 at 11:00 am

Painting At The Cabin

Washburn, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1608 Dakota Dr, Washburn, ND

Come paint with us at the Captains Cabin in Washburn while relaxing with a glass of wine or whatever.... we’ll paint a 16x20” canvas with acrylic paints and have a ton of fun doing it. All levels...

