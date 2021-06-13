Gatewood events coming up

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Fantastic home on 37 acres (+/-) in a gorgeous, very private setting. Gated lane leads down to this very well maintained 2005 custom built modular home. It is 30x68 and features 3 bedrooms, large living room, office, and dining area. An underground storm shelter was added and then a sunroom over it that joins the home. You can access the storm shelter from the sunroom or from the outside. Huge deck runs the full length of the home and wraps around the end. Deck overlooks a big back yard with wildlife frequently visiting. There is a huge 30x40 shop with an RV overhead door and a regular overhead door for a car or truck. There is also a 2 car carport and a storage shed. No other homes are visible from the property. Most of the approximately 37 acres are wooded with some good marketable timber. There is also an additional spot on the property with utilities for another home, RV, or mobile home. Too much here to not take a look!!! If your looking for a modern, country home sitting in the middle of 50 gorgeous acres, then look no further! This farm has it all! Privacy and an abundance of wildlife while living in this beautiful almost 2100 sq. ft. +/- 3 bd/3ba home with loft over-looking the farm. The home features new roof, windows, flooring, painting, bathroom vanities, toilets, lighting, hot water heater and vinyl siding. Home has a sunken living room with a vaulted ceiling and a floor to ceiling brick, wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen has new countertops and a breakfast bar. Farm includes a 40x80 shop, 2 ponds, storage shed, permanent pasture for grazing or hay cutting, and partial fencing. Farms like this don't come along everyday; this is a great opportunity to own a farm close to town. An additional 90 acres is also available. Just a short drive from Doniphan. Listed at $115,000 The home has been neglected and needs your TLC, but is priced accordingly. 1624 sq ft home with a detached 30x50 shop building and a detached 12x32 garage. If you are looking for move-in ready, this isn't it. If you are looking for a home that has the potential to be very nice again, with a large shop, and some acreage, this one will be almost impossible to beat! The mobile home will be moved by closing or make an offer for it to stay.