Gatewood, MO

Gatewood events coming up

Gatewood Daily
Gatewood Daily
 8 days ago

(GATEWOOD, MO) Live events are lining up on the Gatewood calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gatewood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Re4gD_0aT3htMu00

Mission Impossible (1996) at The James Junction - Friday, 6/18

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 1300 Hoelscher Lane, Pocahontas, AR 72455

Come on out to the James Junction for an action-packed night at the drive-in!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ox5qC_0aT3htMu00

Current River Heritage Days

Doniphan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 Washington St, Doniphan, MO

We celebrate the rich heritage of our area through living history demonstrations, re-enactments, music, crafts, food, and family activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7crW_0aT3htMu00

200 hr Holistic Yoga Teacher Training

Doniphan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 106 S Grand Ave, Doniphan, MO

DUE TO COVID - 19 OUR TRAININGS CAN NOW BE TAKEN ONLINE Full Price of Training $1000 with Payment Plans Available $200 Non-Refundable Deposit and 8 payments of $100. All payments must be paid...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTG57_0aT3htMu00

Free community celebration in honor of Juneteenth. EVERYONE WELCOME

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 1708 Archer St, Pocahontas, AR

A FREE community celebration starting at 9 am with food, music, games, a cakewalk, giveaways, and kids' activities throughout the day. Community competitions: *Business decorating *Battle of the...

ActiveAerial Kids Ages 5 - 11

Doniphan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 106 S Grand Ave, Doniphan, MO

ActiveAerial Kids Yoga with Kat Robinson and Crystal Bontrager Saturday, June 19, 2021 2:00 - 4:00 PM This yoga class offers kids a chance to explore mat and aerial yoga, using the hammock, sling...

ABOUT

With Gatewood Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Check out these homes on the Gatewood market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Fantastic home on 37 acres (+/-) in a gorgeous, very private setting. Gated lane leads down to this very well maintained 2005 custom built modular home. It is 30x68 and features 3 bedrooms, large living room, office, and dining area. An underground storm shelter was added and then a sunroom over it that joins the home. You can access the storm shelter from the sunroom or from the outside. Huge deck runs the full length of the home and wraps around the end. Deck overlooks a big back yard with wildlife frequently visiting. There is a huge 30x40 shop with an RV overhead door and a regular overhead door for a car or truck. There is also a 2 car carport and a storage shed. No other homes are visible from the property. Most of the approximately 37 acres are wooded with some good marketable timber. There is also an additional spot on the property with utilities for another home, RV, or mobile home. Too much here to not take a look!!! Privacy and an abundance of wildlife while living in this beautiful almost 2100 sq. ft. +/- 3 bd/3ba home with loft over-looking the farm. The home features new roof, windows, flooring, painting, bathroom vanities, toilets, lighting, hot water heater and vinyl siding. Home has a sunken living room with a vaulted ceiling and a floor to ceiling brick, wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen has new countertops and a breakfast bar. Farm includes a 40x80 shop, 2 ponds, storage shed, permanent pasture for grazing or hay cutting, and partial fencing. Farms like this don't come along everyday; this is a great opportunity to own a farm close to town. An additional 90 acres is also available. An additional 90 acres is also available.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brenda Holmes, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAyNjM2OSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Garden beauty at its best! This home is set apart from the others with all the gorgeous landscaping! This 1580 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, tile and carpet flooring, appliances stay, CH/A, wood stove,ventless furnace, plus a wood working shop, sitting on 1.3 acres m/l. This is a lot of house, for very little money. Just a short drive from Doniphan. Listed at $115,000 The home has been neglected and needs your TLC, but is priced accordingly. 1624 sq ft home with a detached 30x50 shop building and a detached 12x32 garage. If you are looking for move-in ready, this isn't it. If you are looking for a home that has the potential to be very nice again, with a large shop, and some acreage, this one will be almost impossible to beat! The mobile home will be moved by closing or make an offer for it to stay. The mobile home will be moved by closing or make an offer for it to stay.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Gary Featherston, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMDA3NzQ1MCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>