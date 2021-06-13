Gatewood events coming up
(GATEWOOD, MO) Live events are lining up on the Gatewood calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gatewood:
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM
Address: 1300 Hoelscher Lane, Pocahontas, AR 72455
Come on out to the James Junction for an action-packed night at the drive-in!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 101 Washington St, Doniphan, MO
We celebrate the rich heritage of our area through living history demonstrations, re-enactments, music, crafts, food, and family activities.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 106 S Grand Ave, Doniphan, MO
DUE TO COVID - 19 OUR TRAININGS CAN NOW BE TAKEN ONLINE Full Price of Training $1000 with Payment Plans Available $200 Non-Refundable Deposit and 8 payments of $100. All payments must be paid...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Address: 1708 Archer St, Pocahontas, AR
A FREE community celebration starting at 9 am with food, music, games, a cakewalk, giveaways, and kids' activities throughout the day. Community competitions: *Business decorating *Battle of the...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 106 S Grand Ave, Doniphan, MO
ActiveAerial Kids Yoga with Kat Robinson and Crystal Bontrager Saturday, June 19, 2021 2:00 - 4:00 PM This yoga class offers kids a chance to explore mat and aerial yoga, using the hammock, sling...